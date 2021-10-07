Join Cary’s Fall Litter Sweep this Saturday

Cary, NC — If you’ve been looking for a way to help out your community and get out of the house a bit, this Saturday’s Fall Litter Sweep may be the perfect opportunity.

From 8 AM – 1 PM, there will be a series of four 2-hour shifts dedicated to cleaning up different areas throughout Cary. This event is hosted through the Town of Cary’s Spruce Program, which connects community members to one-time volunteer opportunities in waste reduction, beautification, and environmental service in Cary.

Since 2010, Spruce volunteers have collected over 218,499 pounds of litter from our streets, parks, and trails. That is equivalent to 109 tons, or the weight of about 24 elephants.

How to Get Involved this Weekend

8 AM – 1 PM | Registration Required

Volunteers are needed in this town-wide effort to ‘spruce up’ the Cary community in this Saturday’s Fall Litter Sweep. Those interested in helping out can get registered online through myCary and see where your designated group meet-up location is.

As of today, Thursday, October 7th, there are 36 spots currently open on 3 of the 4 total shifts.

The following locations & times are available:

8-10 AM at Crossroads Mall

8-10 AM at Davis Drive Elementary School

11 AM – 1 PM at East Cary Middle School

11 AM – 1 PM at Page-Walker Arts and History Center

To learn more about environmental volunteering events with the Town of Cary, visit the Spruce page.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

