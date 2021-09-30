Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s October 2021 Lineup

Cary, NC — It’s not set to be the busiest month at Koka Booth, but the 4-event lineup sure is eclectic with two live shows, the NC Wine Festival and the 7th annual Triangle Oktoberfest.

Here’s a quick look at the details and ticket info you’ll need.

Tickets for any of the following events can be purchased online through the Booth Amphitheatre website.

7th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest

Friday & Saturday, October 1-2

Friday 5-10 PM | Saturday 12-8:30 PM | Tickets

The largest Oktoberfest of the Triangle returns this Friday and Saturday to Koka Booth Amphitheater.

The annual event is held in partnership by the Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs in collaboration with the Town of Cary. This year, Triangle Oktoberfest will take place Friday, October 1 from 5-10 PM and Saturday, October 2nd from 12-8:30 PM.

Ziggy Marley – A Live Tribute to His Father

Sunday, October 3

Gate opens 6 PM | Show starts 8 PM | Tickets

“The oldest son of reggae great Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley has continued the family’s involvement in the music scene, making a name for himself as one of the genre’s leading artists in the process.” – Ziggy Marley – Children, Songs & Albums – Biography The show starts at 8 PM. There is no opening act and no intermission. NC Wine Festival

Saturday, October 16

12-6 PM | Tickets

The NC Wine Festival Presented by Food Lion at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary will have over 100 wineries to sample plus live entertainment all day long from Chairmen of the Board, The Shakedown, and Jason Adamo Band.

For over 20 years the North Carolina Wine Festival has been gathering local North Carolina wineries, artisans, music, food, and fun! Join in on October 16th at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in with a general admission ticket or VIP ticket that includes early access, access to VIP Deck with bites from Backyard Bistro from noon – 5 PM, special cocktails from Social House Vodka and exclusive wines.

Lake Street Dive

Sunday, October 17

Gate opens 6 PM | Show starts 7 PM | Tickets

As a band, Lake Street Dive epitomizes democracy in action. The group, expanded into a quintet since touring keyboardist Akie Bermiss officially joined in 2017, share writing and arrangement duties.

Their personalities, skills, and wide-ranging taste in pop, rock, R&B, and jazz have long blended together to make an impressively cohesive sound, both sophisticated and playful, combining retro influences with a contemporary attitude.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.