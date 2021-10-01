Top 5 Stories of the Week – October 1, 2021

Cary, NC — This week readers gravitated toward topics of local government news as well as some events coming this weekend to Cary and Morrisville.

Here’s a rundown of the week’s top 5 stories.

Last Thursday, the Cary Town Council convened for back-to-back meetings, covering topics of Cary’s rebranding effort as well as redistricting maps for the upcoming municipal election in March 2022 and more. Here’s the recap.

Oktoberfest is this weekend, October 1 & 2 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. To see the details and grab any last-minute tickets, see this preview of the event.

This week included a council work session and its last regularly scheduled meeting of September. Catch the latest from Cary’s Mayor, Harold Weinbrect.

Cary, NC — In the neighboring Town of Morrisville, from September 30 – October 10, 2021, over a week of celebrations is soon to kick off in the 2021 East Meets West Festival.

A resident of Cary and imaginative children’s author, S.B. Christian has released the first in a series of books called, “The Rhyming Tales of Mimi the Moon Princess: The Making of a Princess.”

Story and council photo by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of S.B. Christian, Timeless Tales Press & Triangle Oktoberfest.

