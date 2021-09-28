Morrisville’s 11-Day East Meets West Festival Starts Thursday

Cary, NC — In the neighboring Town of Morrisville, from September 30 – October 10, 2021, over a week of celebrations is soon to kick off in the 2021 East Meets West Festival.

This 11-day event is aimed at celebrating the diversity of the Morrisville community through various showcases of culture, food, art and music from around the world. Here are the day-by-day happenings.

6-8 PM | Wake Competition Center, Overflow Parking Lot | Free

The tailgate kickoff is complete with food, henna tattoos, and stage performances. This casual evening is a great place to explore what could be found at the traditional East Meets West Festival on a smaller scale. Admission to the tailgate event is free, though food is available for purchase. Here’s more information on the vendors and performers for the kick-off tailgate. October 1: Music & Meals in the Hub 6-8 PM |Healthy Food Hub, 280 Town Hall Drive | Free This family event explores Indian Music and cuisine and is free to community members. More information should be coming soon to this page.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Morrisville.

