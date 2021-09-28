Morrisville’s 11-Day East Meets West Festival Starts Thursday
Cary, NC — In the neighboring Town of Morrisville, from September 30 – October 10, 2021, over a week of celebrations is soon to kick off in the 2021 East Meets West Festival.
This 11-day event is aimed at celebrating the diversity of the Morrisville community through various showcases of culture, food, art and music from around the world. Here are the day-by-day happenings.
September 30: Kick-off Tailgate
6-8 PM | Wake Competition Center, Overflow Parking Lot | Free
The tailgate kickoff is complete with food, henna tattoos, and stage performances. This casual evening is a great place to explore what could be found at the traditional East Meets West Festival on a smaller scale. Admission to the tailgate event is free, though food is available for purchase.
October 1: Music & Meals in the Hub
6-8 PM |Healthy Food Hub, 280 Town Hall Drive | Free
This family event explores Indian Music and cuisine and is free to community members. More information should be coming soon to this page.
October 2 & 3: Minor League Cricket Finals
No time or location information is available from the Town of Morrisville for this event yet. Check back on the East Meets West Festival Page for further details to come.
October 5: Morrisville Night Out
6-8:30 PM
There are currently no details on this event shared yet by the Morrisville Chamber other than it will take place in “Various Morrisville Neighborhood Communities.” Check back on this event page for updated info.
October 6: Read It!
6:30 – 7:30 PM | Morrisville Community Library, 310 Town Hall Drive
This drop-in adult services program at the Morrisville Community Library will explore multicultural literature and stories. The Library’s Adult Services Librarian will chat about books and programs offered. Explore the neighborhood library, get a library card, and learn about Wake County Public Libraries’ diverse collection of books and other resources.
October 8: Bollywood Movie Night
8-10 PM | Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Pkwy | Free
Join the Town of Morrisville for what they’re calling an Indian Movie in the Park, called “English, Vinglish.” More information to come here.
October 1 – 10: Virtual Passport to Morrisville
The Virtual Passport to Morrisville is a chance to learn about Morrsiville businesses. It will feature several diverse businesses in Morrisville, with the goal of the community finding a new one to support.
Businesses have the opportunity to provide a promotional offer, within their listing in the Virtual Passport to Morrisville. This promotional offer will only be valid Oct 1 – Oct 10, 2021.
Virtual Passport Available to Download starting October 1, 2021. Check back then to gain access or download it at the kick-off tailgate event.
Featured businesses in the Virtual Passport to Morrisville include:
- Alpaca Peruvian Chicken – Morrisville
- B&B Theatres
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
- Code Ninjas
- Edward Jones, Grace Park – Sheridan O’Conner
- Elite Core Studios
- Fleet Feet
- Hickory Tavern
- Meeple’s Brew
- Park West Village
- Pink Magnolia Boutique
- Ruckus Pizza Pasta & Spirits
- SONESTA Hotels
- TurmericZone.com
- Which Wich
- Winestore
- Yeet Street Discs
Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Morrisville.
