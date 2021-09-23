Cary-Based Author Releases New Children’s Book

Cary, NC — Resident of Cary and imaginative children’s author, S.B. Christian has released the first in a series of books called, “The Rhyming Tales of Mimi the Moon Princess: The Making of a Princess.”

The book, co-written with E.W. Rhodes and illustrated by Helen Gottberg, centers around a ten-year-old girl who befriends a deer that leads her to the moon. The tale, according to the authors, is intended to impact readers beyond the heartfelt storyline to break down barriers and show by example how to boldly step outside of stereotypes.

“It’s not just another princess story,” said Christian. “It’s a story of innocence, friendship, and empowerment.”

The book was written in poetic language intended to grab the attention of young readers as they learn about Mimi, a 10-year-old girl, and her new friend, Chandra, a lonely little buck from the nearby woods. Although Mimi has never seen a deer and Chandra has never seen a girl, their purity and innocence draw them together in the joys of fun and frolic.

Their friendship sprouts and their journey is filled with absolute awe and wonder. The story hints at dual messages that dreams can come true, and children can help make the world more whole, making the tale both fun and inspirational.

The book is also intended to draw attention to the hardships the pandemic has put on our national library systems. Christian says she and her publisher, Timeless Tales Press, are hoping to inspire other authors and publishers to donate books to libraries throughout the country and individuals to donate funds to support their local libraries.

“Our libraries are the backbone of literacy, and many of them are in need of help,” Christian added.

Where to Find the Book in Cary

“The Rhyming Tales of Mimi the Moon Princess: The Making of a Princess” is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and audio formats. But, for those readers right here in Cary, here’s the list of local bookstores currently carrying the heartfelt tale of the moon princess:

Cary Regional Library

Cherry Valley Memorial Library

Edmeston Free Library

Eva Perry Regional Library

Fuquay – Varina Community Library

Holly Springs Community Library

Huntington Memorial Library

Kinney Memorial Library

Milford Free Library

Richfield Springs Public Library

Springfield Library

Village Library of Cooperstown

Village Regional Library

Wake County Library Administration

West Regional Library

About the Author

S.B. Christian is a digital storyteller born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, home to Yale University, a town filled with rich cultural heritage, museums, theatres, and music festivals. She loves to travel and has been richly inspired by places such as the Dominican Republic, Morocco, Thailand, Ghana, Bali, and Malaysia.

These experiences cultivate her intuitive storytelling nature which has recently extended into the children’s book arena – where she inspires children to reach for the moon.

Now living in Cary, NC, she loves learning about different cultures and finding beauty in what makes our world so unique. When she’s not exploring, she is reading a good book (with tea in hand, of course), trying new restaurants, or watching a good Fantasy/Adventure film.

Story by Ashley Kairis. All images courtesy of S.B. Christian and Timeless Tales Press.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.