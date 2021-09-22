Weekend Events: Disc Golf Festival & Farmers Fall Festival

Cary, NC — It’s the first weekend of fall 2021, and in Cary, that means festival season!

Here’s the lineup of this weekend’s festivals, live music shows, and more to enjoy around town.

Friday, September 24, 2021

Disc Golf Festival at Diavolo (Friday-Sunday)

5 PM Friday – 8 PM Sunday | 2584 New Hope Church Road

All weekend long, Cary is celebrating its disc golf courses, including the official dedication of the Diavolo at New Hope course on Saturday. Activities are planned all weekend long from a night-time “glow rounds” doubles tournament on Friday to a putting tournament with local beers and BBQ on site.

Take a look at registration, tee times and more on the Town of Cary’s Disc Golf Festival page.

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Pups & Pastries Race

6:30 AM – 1 PM | WakeMed Soccer Park

The folks at Fit & Able Productions, a Cary-based non-profit supporting community and family fitness, are hosting a race day in support of Second Chance Pet Adoptions at WakeMed Soccer Park this Saturday morning.

The race, called Pups & Pastries, has both virtual and in-person opportunities this year including a 5K, 6.5 mile, a Fun Run, and a Doggie Dash for the four-legged runners of the crowd.

To see more information on the race, donating to the cause, or getting yourself registered for one of the races, see the event website.

Temptations Revue featuring Nate Evans

Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Gate opens 6 PM, show starts 7:30 PM | Tickets

Lead singer, Nate Evans was specifically selected by original Temptations lead singers, Eddie Kendricks and David Ruffin to join the Temptations Revue. Today Nate Evans, along with Vernon Taylor, Isaac Wooten, Ollie Bolds and Andre Shepherd are keeping the sounds of The Temptation alive and well.

Come see them at Cary’s own Koka Booth Amphitheatre this Saturday!

Farmers Fall Festival

9 AM – 3 PM | W. Chatham Street | Free

This Saturday some of the best in local agriculture, handmade goods, entertainment, food and beverage will come together for the 4th annual Farmers Fall Festival in Downtown Cary right on East Chatham Street. Here are all the details including musicians, vendors and a few know-before-you-go tips.

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Pickin’ in the Pines Music Series

Gate opens 3 PM | Show starts 4 PM | Tickets

Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboys will be topping off the last of the Pickin’ in the Pines Series shows at Koka Booth this season. These fellas are musical gunslingers, vaudevillian hucksters, and old-fashioned tent revivalists. Between heartbreaking ballads and heart-lifting sing-alongs, the Cowboys entertain and get audiences involved in the show.

Byrd is a preacher’s son, a Gulf War veteran, and an award-winning songwriter from Chapel Hill, NC, known for literary, outsider songs that have become campfire favorites. The Chicago Tribune called Byrd “one of the top 50 songwriters of the past 50 years.”

He and the musicians that accompany him will be sharing the often-missed, always poignant tales of the small people that make the world such a big place.

Story and disc golf photo by Ashley Kairis. Additional photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

