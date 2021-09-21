Farmers Fall Festival Hits Chatham Street This Saturday

Cary, NC — This Saturday some of the best in local agriculture, handmade goods, entertainment, food and beverage will come together for the 4th annual Farmers Fall Festival in Downtown Cary right on East Chatham Street.

Here are a few things to know before you go.

Saturday, Sept. 25 | 9 AM – 3 PM | W. Chatham Street

Held in partnership between the Town of Cary and the Cary Downtown Farmers market, the festival is a once-a-year expansion of the weekly Cary Downtown Famers Market designed to celebrate the start of fall. It will be hosted right on West Chatham Street, between the intersections of S. Harrison and S. Academy Streets.

“Our regular vendors are joined by other local makers, brewers and food trucks to expand the market so that people can spend more time here with their families to enjoy everything we offer,” said Festival Director, Lindsey Chester.

This event will bring together the community to enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, kids area, eco-education stations, and more activities for the whole family—and the family dogs, too!

Performances, Food Trucks, Local Farmers & More

In addition to the market’s lineup of farmers, food trucks, makers and musicians, there will also be a few informative booths offering insights on how to bring sustainable practices into our homes through gardening and what we put on our tables.

“Unlike pop-up markets, this event has a dedicated Children’s Village, a Beer Garden, and uses the Town’s portable stage to host 2 full bands performing throughout the day,” said Chester.

Performances will feature Mysti Mayhem from 9-11:30 AM and Adam Lee Decker from 1-3 PM. You may recognize Mysti for her iconic hair and powerhouse vocals. Then, in the afternoon slot, some may know Adam as a familiar stage presence from his many performances of the National Anthem at Carolina Hurricanes and Carolina Panthers games.

Music is sponsored by Dr. Charles Mann DDS. Local craft brewers and cideries will be located in the Beer Garden, sponsored by The Walker Apartments. A Children’s Village will be in the Fidelity Bank parking lot with plenty of season-inspired activities for the kiddos.

Plus, whether you’re competing or watching for entertainment, you won’t want to miss the pie-eating contest!

At the end of the day, it’s an event that’s put together by Cary residents and designed for locals to come together and have a fun, fall celebration together. On behalf of all the hands that have gone into this event, Chester also said,

“We would love for our attendees to meet the farmers of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market and think about coming back on regular Saturdays. And, of course, we would like everyone to experience our Downtown for themselves.”

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Lindsey Chester.

