Cary Live Returns October 9 with Suzanne Santo

Cary, NC — Get your lawn chairs ready, another free Cary Live concert series event is set for Saturday, October 9, featuring Suzanne Santo from Austin, Texas.

When: 7-9 PM | Saturday, October 9, 2021 Where: Old Library Site | 310 S. Academy Street

Suzanne Santo

As an artist, Suzanne Santo has never been afraid to blur the lines. She’s a tireless creator who built her sound in the grey area between Americana, Southern-gothic soul, and forward-thinking rock & roll.

It’s a sound that nods to her past — a childhood spent in the Rust Belt, a decade logged as a member of the L.A.-based duo HoneyHoney, the acclaimed solo album, “Ruby Red,” that launched a new phase of her career in 2017, and the world tour that took her from Greece to Glastonbury as a member of Hozier’s band — while still exploring new territory.

With her new album, “Yard Sale,” Santo boldly moves forward, staking her claim once again as an Americana innovator. It’s an album inspired by the past, written by an artist who’s only interested in the here-and-now. And for Suzanne Santo, the here-and-now sounds pretty good.

Allowed Items & Food/Drink Vendors

As you get ready to make your way to the concert, it’s good to note that outside alcohol is not allowed into the event space. That said, outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed and you can also bring personal lawn chairs. A limited number of free lawn chairs will be available, too.

Serving up for-purchase foods, treats and beverages will be these vendors:

Big Mikes BBQ

Holy Mole Enchiladas

Bruster’s Ice Cream

Fortnight Brewery & Pub

Chatham Street Wine Market

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Lindsey Chester.

