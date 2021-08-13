Top 5 Stories of the Week – August 13, 2021

Cary, NC — The top stories this week were news related to incoming business for the Cary and Morrisville area. The first is a Trader Joe’s anticipated to open in September 2021. Another is a sports bar coming to Fenton.

Read up on the latest restaurant and entertainment venue, called Sports & Social, to be announced to join the lineup of businesses coming to Fenton, the mixed-use development at the intersection of Cary Towne Boulevard and Trinity Road.