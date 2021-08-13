Top 5 Stories of the Week – August 13, 2021
Cary, NC — The top stories this week were news related to incoming business for the Cary and Morrisville area.
The first is a Trader Joe’s anticipated to open in September 2021. Another is a sports bar coming to Fenton.
For a quick look at these and more, here are the Top 5 CaryCitizen stories of the week.
1. Trader Joe’s Will Open at Park West in Morrisville
Originally making news with building permits submitted in February 2021, the old Earth Fare at Park West Village is officially well into its transformation into Morrisville’s first Trader Joe’s.
2. Sports Bar Announced at Fenton in Cary, NC
Read up on the latest restaurant and entertainment venue, called Sports & Social, to be announced to join the lineup of businesses coming to Fenton, the mixed-use development at the intersection of Cary Towne Boulevard and Trinity Road.
3. 17-Year-Old Cary Olympian Earns Silver in Swimming
While this story ran early last week, it was still a top-read favorite this week! If you haven’t already, see the story of hometown elite swimmer Claire Curzan who returned home with an Olympic silver medal from the Tokyo Games.
4. Harold’s Blog: Downtown Park, Developments & More
Every Monday on CaryCitizen Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht recaps his week for the public to keep tabs on what’s happening in their local government. This time around, he shared Downtown Cary Park and development updates.
5. Cary History: Remembering Cary’s “Main Man”
For decades, Cary had only one man to run the whole town. From 1939 to 1960, Mr. Linville Midgette was the police chief, fire chief, town manager and go-to person for everything. Hear his story in the latest Cary History column from four longtime residents who remember him well.
Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis, Jim Matthews and Sports & Social.
