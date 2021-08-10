Sports Bar Announced at Fenton in Cary, NC

Cary, NC — The construction of the Fenton Development at the intersection of Cary Towne Boulevard and Trinity Road is taking its shape and has just reached its maximum height for the office and multifamily components.

As the 69-acre mixed-use development nears its first phase of completion in April 2022, the owners of Fenton continue to make announcements of retailers, restaurants and entertainment companies joining this new district of Cary.

While representatives of Fenton say it will still be a little longer before the announcement of a new grocer to replace Wegman’s is made, the Hines and Columbia Development teams announced today a new tenant combining entertainment and restaurant atmospheres called Sports & Social.

An Upscale Twist on Enjoying Sports, Food & Beverage

Sports & Social has become known as a powerhouse name in dining and entertainment and is one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts in the country. Their location can be found at the front door of professional sports stadiums, high-profile entertainment districts and world-class casino resort destinations including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA and others in St. Louis, Arlington, Philidelphia and Baltimore.

Now the major sports bar has its sights set on its newest location in the heart of college basketball territory in Cary, NC. The Fenton location of Sports & Social will join a lengthy list of other tenants coming to Fenton, including recently announced Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Athleta and Von Kekel Salon.

“Sports & Social will bring a completely unique and exciting upscale dining, sports viewing and entertainment experience to the Triangle region,” said Judy Moore, SVP of Marketing for Live! Dining & Entertainment.

22,000 Square Foot, 2-Level Space

The Sports & Social location at Fenton will bring the concept’s upscale gaming parlor and social lounge to North Carolina for the first time. Featuring the best in sports watching and exciting entertainment, the 22,000-square-foot, two-level space will be outfitted with state-of-the-art AV technology, including an impressive LED display at its centerpiece that will allow guests to enjoy multiple games and sporting events at once.

Sports & Social will offer guests an elevated dining and beverage experience including made-from-scratch menu items and curated cocktails, live music and special events several days a week, a wide variety of interactive social games, and an expansive outdoor rooftop patio. Sports & Social at Fenton is being designed by internationally acclaimed Knauer Incorporated under the direction of Mark Knauer who has created some of the country’s top destinations in dining, hospitality, and entertainment.

More on Fenton’s First Phase

The first phase of Fenton will deliver approximately 345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space, 200,000 square feet of office space, a 175-key boutique hotel and a 357-unit luxury apartment community, which will begin pre-leasing in early 2022.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Columbia Development and Sports & Social.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.