August at the Downtown Cary Farmers Market

Cary, NC — August is a great month to grab in-season goods from local farmers and artisans from tomatoes and okra to jewelry and baked goods.

The market is held every Saturday from 8 AM – 12 PM on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House located at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.

As always, depending on crops and vendor schedules, offerings can vary week to week. With that in mind, here’s a look at what you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market if you stop by one of these Saturday mornings of August.

Dog Days of Summer Event – 8/21/21

On Saturday, August 21, the market will host a “Dog Days of Summer” event in which a local rescue will be present and all proceeds go straight to helping the furry friends. In addition, a variety of dog-related items such as dog treat vendors and pet grooming will be on site.

“We are also planning to hold our annual Dog of the Market contest where folks can enter and vote for their favorite pooch,” said market manager, Leah Smith.

August 2021 Summer Produce

Tomatoes

Okra

Garlic

Green beans

Cucumbers

Microgreens

Hot and sweet Peppers

Eggplant

Basil

Cilantro

Sweet potatoes

Onions

Potatoes

Spaghetti squash

Acorn squash

Butternut squash

Flowers

Meat & Dairy Products

Abundance of eggs

Pork

Roasts

Whole chickens

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Whole milk

Chocolate milk

Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge

Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies

Freshly baked croissants

Muffins

Cinnamon rolls

Macarons

Fresh Hot/Cold coffee

Custom blended teas

Local Foods & Artisan Goods

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

Local honey

100% soy candles

Beeswax candles

Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists

Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils

Hand-painted planters

Crotcheted kitchen items

Granola

Wood signs

Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online Interested in shopping these unique finds and locally grown foods? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary. You can also stay up to date on weekly market information on the market’s Facebook page or by signing up for free email newsletters.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and the Cary DT Farmers Market Facebook Page.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.