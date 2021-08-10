August at the Downtown Cary Farmers Market
Cary, NC — August is a great month to grab in-season goods from local farmers and artisans from tomatoes and okra to jewelry and baked goods.
The market is held every Saturday from 8 AM – 12 PM on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House located at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
As always, depending on crops and vendor schedules, offerings can vary week to week. With that in mind, here’s a look at what you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market if you stop by one of these Saturday mornings of August.
Dog Days of Summer Event – 8/21/21
“We are also planning to hold our annual Dog of the Market contest where folks can enter and vote for their favorite pooch,” said market manager, Leah Smith.
August 2021 Summer Produce
-
Tomatoes
-
Okra
-
Garlic
-
Green beans
-
Cucumbers
- Microgreens
-
Hot and sweet Peppers
-
Eggplant
- Basil
- Cilantro
- Sweet potatoes
- Onions
- Potatoes
- Spaghetti squash
- Acorn squash
- Butternut squash
- Flowers
Meat & Dairy Products
- Abundance of eggs
- Pork
- Roasts
- Whole chickens
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Whole milk
- Chocolate milk
- Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge
Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies
- Freshly baked croissants
- Muffins
- Cinnamon rolls
- Macarons
- Fresh Hot/Cold coffee
- Custom blended teas
Local Foods & Artisan Goods
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- Local honey
- 100% soy candles
- Beeswax candles
- Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists
- Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils
- Hand-painted planters
- Crotcheted kitchen items
- Granola
- Wood signs
Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online
Interested in shopping these unique finds and locally grown foods? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
You can also stay up to date on weekly market information on the market’s Facebook page or by signing up for free email newsletters.
Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and the Cary DT Farmers Market Facebook Page.
