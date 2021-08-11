Pop-Up StoryWalks Return for Fall & Winter

Cary, NC — Originally introduced to Cary parks in January 2021, StoryWalks are returning to Cary parks for the fall and winter seasons.

Pop-Up Storywalks have spread in popularity around the world as a means of engaging youth in reading and outdoor exercise while having fun with their family. Each installation consists of spaced apart lawn signs which have a page of a children’s book printed on each one. Readers must walk along local trails and park walkways to read the stories page by page.

These installations are always free to enjoy and they popped up in Cary in a collaborative effort between the Town, Cary citizens and local businesses.

First of 4 Installations Starts this Friday

A total of four StoryWalks will appear throughout Cary’s parks before the end of the year. The first is set to pop up this Friday, August 13 at Bond Park’s Paw Paw Trail, tracing along a wooded path around the community center. This installation will feature the book, “The Truth About My Unbelievable Summer” by Daide Cail and Benjamin Chaud. Free Donuts and Upcoming Event News Back in March, the planner of the StoryWalk work with two local sponsors to create a 10-minute YouTube video of “The Bear’s Song” StoryWalk for the patients at Duke Children’s Hospital who were room-bound due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Another local sponsor, Duck Donuts, has also committed to offering a QR code coupon for 1 free donut per family for all upcoming StoryWalk events, making for a sweet way to reward participants and connect the community with a local business.