Weekend Events: Ice Cream Festival, Pop-Ups & Soccer

Cary, NC — Kids, outdoor markets and sports are the themes of this weekend event lineup in Cary.

Friday, August 13, 2021

StoryWalk PopUp at Bond Park

Free | All Day | 801 High House Road

Originally introduced to Cary parks in January 2021, StoryWalks are returning to Cary parks for the fall and winter seasons.

A total of four StoryWalks will appear throughout Cary’s parks before the end of the year. The first is set to pop up this Friday, August 13 at Bond Park’s Paw Paw Trail, tracing along a wooded path around the community center.

This installation will feature the book, “The Truth About My Unbelievable Summer” by Daide Cail and Benjamin Chaud.

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Triangle Pop-Up Market at Phillips Farms

9 AM – 3 PM | 6701 Good Hope Church Road

Triangle Pop-Up will be coming to add to the fun of the Farmers Market at Phillips Farms this Saturday, August 14. Guests will be able to shop over 60 local vendors, including a Makers Market, Farmers Market, live music and a Food Truck Rodeo.

Downtown Cary Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown!

The past few weeks have seen great performances live at the market, too. So grab your reusable bags, family members and pets and come shop local in Downtown Cary! Take a look at the August 2021 in-season goods you’ll find this month.

Sunday, August 15, 2021

Chicago Red Stars vs NC Courage Soccer Match

6-8 PM | WakeMed Soccer Park | 201 Soccer Park Drive | Tickets $12-80

If watching all the sports in the Olympics has you hankering to attend one live, you can take in a NWSL soccer match this Sunday in Cary! Cary’s NC Courage will face off against the Chicago Red Stars. Home games for the NC Courage will continue through the end of October. See the full regular season schedule on the NC Courage website.

Ice Cream Festival at Phillips Farms

9 AM – 3 PM | 6701 Good Hope Church Road

In addition to the usual farmers market at Phillips Farms, this Sunday will be their sweetest event of the summer, an Ice Cream Festival. Festivities will include homemade ice creams, dozens of local vendors, live music, food trucks, and their cow train for kids and families to enjoy. Entertainment from Kathi’s Klowns will also be on site, providing balloon animal fun and face painting as well!

This Sunday will be the last Sunday open for the Farmers Market this summer as they switch to a Saturday-only schedule for the market.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.