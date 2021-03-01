Take A Storywalk Through Cary Parks

Cary, NC — Continuing to provide creative programming in a pandemic, the Town of Cary is now offering a unique way for kids and their parents to get outdoors and read a book in the process.

Pop-Up Storywalks started in Vermont and have spread in popularity around the world. Pages of a children’s book are printed onto signs which are then installed along a trail or sidewalk.

Signs are spaced apart, requiring users to walk along the trail and read the story, page by page, as they follow the path. A Town of Cary announcement of the project said,

“StoryWalk is a great way to engage youth in reading and outdoor exercise while having fun with the family.”

StoryWalk installations are free and open to the public during park hours and are a collaboration between the Town, Cary citizens and local businesses.

Bond Park Hosted First Book Adventure

In mid-January, the first Storywalk was installed on the Paw Paw Trail at Bond Park, with the pages of the illustrated story “Leaves” by David Ezra Stein spaced along a .5-mile section of the trail.

“The Bears Song” Now at Walnut Street Park

A second Pop-Up Storywalk appeared in Cary’s Walnut Street Park just over a week ago.

Located at 1420 Walnut Street, this 11-acre park is central to Cary and great for walking on scenic paved trails, having a picnic on the open lawn, and having the kids play around on the unique play structures. Now, the story of “The Bears Song” is another way to enjoy Walnut Street Park.

If you start at the playground and follow the loop trail around the park, you’ll find pages from Benjamin Chaud’s “The Bears Song.” Enjoy some time outside with family while you read your way through the park.

The Bears Song will remain in Walnut Street Park until March 14, 2021, with the next StoryWalk® being planned for Carpenter Park.

Story from staff reports.

