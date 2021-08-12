Trader Joe’s Will Open at ParkWest in Morrisville

Cary, NC — The Trader Joe’s location coming to Park West Village in Morrisville, NC has been in the renovation process since building permits surfaced in February 2021. This week more news surfaced, including a job fair and hopes of opening in September 2021.

New Signage & Renovations

The location, at 951 Morrisville Parkway, got a new makeover with its brand new storefront logo in the last week or two. In response, many residents took to social media with their excitement and comments related to parking. Many shared the opinion of being pleased with the parking lot being in good shape and seeming to be easier to navigate than other nearby Trader Joe’s locations.

The 15,000 square-foot space in Park West Village, which now has “Trader Joe’s” in large, bright red letters, used to be an Earth Fare, which closed in February 2020. Permits show that the space was renovated with updates to the interior, bathrooms, lighting, and HVAC system before its official opening. No plans have been announced yet for a grand opening or ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Trader Joe’s August 11th Announcement

As of yesterday, the Morrisville location has been added to the Trader Joe’s store map and an announcement was also shared.

The August 11, 2021 statement from representatives of the popular chain grocer said, “At Trader Joe’s Morrisville (location 791), we see ourselves as your neighborhood grocery store. Step inside and you’ll find unconventional and interesting products in the Trader Joe’s label like Mandarin Orange Chicken and Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, as well as everyday basics like milk, eggs and fresh produce.”

“We are a good source for great cheese, and we offer a vibrant selection of fresh flowers. Most importantly, we offer all of our delicious, quality products at the very best prices. We’re happy to be part of your community and proud to offer you unique products at prices everyone can afford. Every day.”

Job Fair this Weekend for TJ Crew Members

As the store readies for opening day, the Trader Joe’s team is looking for locals who are up to the task of being on staff.

They have opened up an online application page and will be hosting a job fair in Park West Village this Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14. The job fair will take place next to the HomeGoods store at Park West at 2108 Village Market Place each day from 8 AM – 7 PM.

Crew positions have an hourly pay range of $15-$18 and are needed for all days of the week. Apartments, Bank & Commercial Potentially Coming Next Door

Site and construction plans have been submitted for a development that would be located between the new Trader Joe’s and the Sheetz gas station, at 1005 Morrisville Parkway.

According to the Town of Morrisville, these proposals call for a mixed-use development that would include 115 multi-family units, a bank and a building pad for a future 4,200 square-foot commercial building.

Story by Staff. Photos by Ashley Kairis.

