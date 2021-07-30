Top 5 Stories of the Week – July 30, 2021

Cary, NC — This week local news and global news came together as Cary resident Katie Zaferes fought her way to a bronze medal in the Tokyo games for triathlon.

Her inspiring story was the clear winner for the top-read story of the week and is among other top news and events in Cary.

Here’s your quick end-of-the-week catch up!

Katie Zaferes, a 32-year-old elite athlete who recently moved to Cary with her husband Tommy is now, for the first time in her career, an Olympic medalist. Read more on the triathlete’s story and latest victory.

A top story for a second week in a row! See the newest shops added to the list of tenants coming to Fenton.

Join the fun this Saturday as the Town of Cary finishes their two-weekend “Celebrate Cary,” events, a family-friendly, outdoor celebration of Cary’s 150th year with food, activities and entertainment. Details right here.

On Thursday last week the Cary Town Council convened in front of the public for the first time in more than 500 days. See their latest votes and conversations on development in Cary.

Every Monday on CaryCitizen Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht recaps his week for the public to keep tabs on what’s happening in their local government. This time around, he discusses a few event addresses, upcoming celebrations and more.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Wagner Araujo, Ashley Kairis and Hines Development.

