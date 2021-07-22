Fenton Developers Announce 4 New Retailers to Open Next Spring

Cary, NC — The development team behind Fenton, the 69-acre mixed-use district under construction at the interchange of I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, made an announcement today of four new additions to their list of incoming retailers.

The four businesses—Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Athleta and Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa—are set to have their locations open in April 2022, marking the end of the project’s first phase of construction.

“We are thrilled to welcome these retailers to the Fenton family,” said Paul Zarian, director at Hines. “The variety of categories represented – home goods, apparel, personal services, and across both the local and national landscape – is what makes this announcement so impactful to the project.”

More on the New Shops

Williams Sonoma, a leading specialty retailer of high-quality cookware and tools, electrics and entertaining essentials, will open a 5,504-square-foot store at Fenton.

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, will also open a 13,910-square-foot store offering casual, comfortable, and stylish home furnishings. The Fenton location will be Pottery Barn’s flagship store for the Raleigh-Durham market.

Performance lifestyle brand Athleta will open a 3,825-square-foot store at the project. With a mission to ignite a community of active, healthy, confident women and girls who empower each other to reach their limitless potential, Athleta designs apparel that integrates performance and technical features.

Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa will open its third Triangle-area location at Fenton. Established in 1998 and recently voted Best Hair Color and Best Hair Cut Salon by Midtown Magazine, the full-service salon provides the ultimate in style and luxury, combined with an unparalleled customer service experience.

Von Kekel stylists specialize in a wide range of Aveda techniques, including highlighting, haircuts, hair color, waxing, facials, massage, makeup application and more.

The Restaurant & Retail Lineup at Fenton

These four new tenants will join a roster of previously announced offerings at the project, including Paragon Theaters, Arhaus Furniture, Honeysuckle Gelato, CRU Food & Wine Bar, Sephora, Free People, Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, LunchboxWax and Zen Nail Bar.

So far, the restaurant lineup for Fenton includes chef Scott Crawford’s Crawford Brothers Steakhouse, Steve Palmer’s Italian restaurant Colletta, chef Michael Lee’s M Sushi, chef Ford Fry’s Tex-Mex restaurant Superica and whiskey bar Dram & Draught, a local favorite owned by Triangle residents Drew Schenck and Kevin Barrett.

With the addition of four new tenants, 82% of the retail portion of the project is currently leased.

“Fenton continues to attract best-in-class retail brands, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. That continued confidence in the project speaks to the kind of long-lasting, multigenerational community we are creating here,” said Dotan Zuckerman, principal at Columbia Development and director of leasing for Fenton.

See previous project updates on CaryCitizen

Story from staff reports renderings courtesy of the Hines Development Team.

