Top 5 Stories of the Week – July 23, 2021
Cary, NC — This week CaryCitizen covered the Olympic Baseball Team’s last exhibition game before Tokyo, the latest COVID stats in and around Cary, and more.
Before the weekend officially begins, let’s get you caught up on the most-read stories of the week.
1. Fenton Developers Announce 4 New Retailers Opening Next Spring
On Thursday the development team behind Fenton announced the four newest additions to their list of incoming retailers.
2. Cary Filmmaker to be Featured in 2021 Joedance Film Festival
Cary resident and filmmaker, Rachael Silberman is one of 26 creators to have their work selected for the 12th annual Joedance Film Festival. Read more about Silberman and how to tune into the virtual festival.
3. Cary COVID Report: July 15, 2021
It’s been a couple of months since we last looked at COVID-19 in Cary and beyond. Get caught up on the local, state and national numbers of the moment as well as some more information on the Delta variant.
4. Photos: USA Olympic Baseball Team Tallies 3 Wins Before Tokyo
The Olympic USA Baseball team finished up exhibition play against the National Collegiate Team Tuesday afternoon with a 5-2 win at the National Training Complex in Cary. If you missed the game, here are a few photos from the field.
5. Downtown Cary Celebrations Set for July 24 & 31
Interested in a couple of community street parties in Downtown Cary with family-friendly fun and food? See the details.
