Downtown Cary Celebrations Set for July 24 & 31

Cary, NC — Join the fun this Saturday, July 24 as the Town of Cary kicks off “Celebrate Cary,” a family-friendly, outdoor celebration of Cary’s 150th year with food, activities and entertainment.

Scheduled for two weekends, the event occurs on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31 with festivities from 4-10:30 PM each day.

The celebrations will take place in Downtown Cary on Academy Street near the old library site. For only the first Saturday, Academy Street will be blocked from Park Street to Dry Avenue. A map and schedule of events are available on the Cary150 website.

Immersive Light Show on Cary Arts Center

“A Journey Through a Dream of Light,” an immersive experience of light, art, and technology will transform the Cary Art Center into a large-scale outdoor projection exhibit. LEVR Studios will use animation that highlights the use of innovative technologies and projection mapping for a dazzling 10-minute show set to music, projected on the exterior of the Cary Arts Center.

It will run on a loop from dusk until 10:30 PM each day of “Celebrate Cary.” In addition to the event dates, this projection show will run on July 25, July 30, and August 1.

Entertainment & Commemorative Merch

Carolina Circus performers will thrill onlookers with a daring fire show July 24 and LED show July 31 while also entertaining the crowd each day with magicians, roaming acrobats, balloon twisters, and an aerial show. They will also hold several “Hoop Jams” teaching kids how to hoop.

There will be a stage with cultural performances and a DJ as well as large games for the entire family to play. Kids’ crafts and activities will be provided by the Goddard School of Cary. Onlookers can also enjoy live muralist Britt Flood, a bubble artist and living statue, “Mirror Man” by Image Circus.

Special 150th merchandise will be available for purchase, including beer and wine glasses and t-shirts. Fortnight, Bond Brothers, Cotton House, Raleigh Brewing and Bull City Cider will be on hand with food trucks and beer. There will be unique seating and a hedge wall for the comfort of festivalgoers.

Cary at 150 Documentary Screenings

Cary resident and two-time Emmy® winner Hal Goodtree’s documentary, “Cary at 150,” will be screened at the top of each hour from 4-8 PM in the Cary Arts Center theater each day of “Celebrate Cary.” Through interviews with scholars and participants, the film shares a glimpse of the past, present and future of Cary.

Themed Treats and Prizes

Many of Cary’s bakeries and sweet shops are offering specially priced Sesquicentennial Sweets from July 24 through August 1. Participants can choose from cupcakes, turnovers, bread, teacakes, crepes, Whoopie Pies and more.

Pick up a Bingo card at any participating shop to track your treats and enter for a chance to win prizes. The full list of participating shops, specials and prizes can be found at Cary150.org.

The events will be packed with fun for the entire family, so come out and celebrate Cary’s sesquicentennial.

More Sesquicentennial Events in 2021

“The Story of Cary,” an original play by Katherine Loflin, will be produced by Cary Players and presented at the Cary Arts Center starting September 25, 2021. The project is a partnership between Dr. Loflin, Cary Players, Friends of Page-Walker Arts and History Center, and the Town of Cary.

Masquerade 150, a high-end evening gala, will close out the sesquicentennial year with proceeds benefiting two nonprofits, Play It Forward and Oasis. Scheduled for November 13, 2021 at the Embassy Suites Cary, tickets go on sale in September.

About Cary150

A group of advisory board volunteers has been working since 2018 to create a year of memories by coordinating and prioritizing celebration initiatives. Due to the setbacks from COVID-19 restrictions, the momentum shifted to virtual celebratory events and interactions in early 2021.

The planning continues as the Town works with community partners to celebrate Cary through a documentary, original play, tree giveaway, and driving/walking tours.

Story by staff reports.

