Photos: USA Olympic Baseball Team Tallies 3 Wins Before Tokyo

Cary, NC — The Olympic USA Baseball team finished up exhibition play against the National Collegiate Team yesterday afternoon with a 5-2 win at the National Training Complex in Cary.

Next stop for these talented ball players is Tokyo as they vie for a Gold Medal in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Their upcoming battle for the gold represents the first time the USA Baseball team has been able to compete in a summer Olympic games since 2008. I imagine the team is extraordinarily hungry for the world title, given the last time Team USA brought home gold was the 2000 Olympic Baseball Tournament in Sydney, Australia.

Exhibition Game 3 Recap

History repeated itself as the Olympic Team once again bested the Collegiate National Team, taking all 3 exhibition games with scores of 8-3, 1-0, and 5-2. Though, I will say, the boys in blue did not make it easy on them yesterday.

Starting off the game was Brooks Lee of the CNT who knocked a home run out beyond right field. Of course, the Olympics-bound players had to answer back and sealed a 2-1 lead by the end of the first inning. As the exhibition game continued in the course of its abridged 8 innings, the game was tilted in favor of the Olympic Team by a narrow margin of 3-2 at the end of 4 innings.

This score remained locked until the 8th inning when the Olympic team brought 2 runs to home plate, giving them the comfy 5-2 exhibition win before heading for Tokyo.

Cary, NC is the only place in the world whose hometown team is the National Olympic Baseball Team. Now they transition from their training in Cary to the global stage in Tokyo where they will be up against the 5 other qualifying countries of Israel, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the Dominican Republic.

In the first round, the team will take on Israel at 6 AM EST on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

