Weekend Events: Street Party, Live Music & Fresh Veggies

Cary, NC — This weekend in Cary, stop on by Academy Street for a community street party in celebration of Cary’s 150th year. As for the rest of the weekend, you can’t go wrong with this list of local talent bringing live performances and locally made goods and foods to Cary.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Adrian Duke at Bond Brothers Eastside

8-10 PM | 602 E. Chatham Street | $10 Tickets

Adrian Duke is a piano player, singer and songwriter in the New Orleans musical tradition of Professor Longhair, James Booker and Dr. John. Add to that a voice that is infused with a startling imprint of the early Atlantic sides of Ray Charles, and what you get just begins to describe what’s in Duke’s bag as a performer and composer.

Where New Orleans blues, classic soul, and Americana collide is where he lives.

Saturday, July 24, 2021

“Celebrate Cary” Downtown Street Party

4-10:30 PM | Free | Old Library Site, Academy Street

Join the fun this Saturday, July 24 as the Town of Cary kicks off “Celebrate Cary,” a family-friendly, outdoor celebration of Cary’s 150th year with food, activities and entertainment.

Scheduled for two weekends, the event occurs on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31 with festivities from 4-10:30 PM each day.The celebrations will take place in Downtown Cary on Academy Street near the old library site.

For only the first Saturday, Academy Street will be blocked from Park Street to Dry Avenue. A map and schedule of events are available on the Cary150 website.

Ashley LaRue Band at Bond Brothers Eastside

9-11 PM | 602 E. Chatham Street | $10 Tickets

Acoustic, reggae and alternative rock are the cornerstones of the Ashely LaRue Band. Ashley and her band are known to reach out to the world with messages of positivity, hope, good vibes as a bonded tribe of musical virtuosos. enjoy their set and a nice, cold beer at Bond Brothers Eastside.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. See what’s available this month at the market.

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Bluegrass Jam at Bond Brothers Eastside

4-7 PM | Free to attend | 602 E. Chatham Street

Play any instruments and want to jam with other local fans of the craft? Sign-up begins at 3:00 the day of the event and this weekend’s jam will be hosted by Brad Farmer.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

