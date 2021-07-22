https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.254/jn7.0cb.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Bond-Park-Crowd-Size.jpg?time=1626972409 800 1200 Ashley Kairis https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.254/jn7.0cb.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/cc-news-logo-450.png Ashley Kairis2021-07-22 12:43:532021-07-22 12:46:49National Parks and Recreation Month in Cary
National Parks and Recreation Month in Cary
Cary, NC — July 2021 is Park and Recreation month across the country, started up by the National Recreation and Park Association.
The NRPA was founded in 1965 and is the leading non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of public parks, recreation and conservation. Their work draws national focus to the far-reaching impacts of successes generated at the local level, like right here in Cary, North Carolina.
To bring the national celebration local, the Town of Cary has put together an online community sharing page called #OurParkandRecStory.
Share Your Parks & Rec Stories
This online event allows Cary residents to share what Cary Parks and Recreation has meant to them, particularly over the last year. Whether this was a virtual class, a walk on the greenway or virtual special event, anyone can share their experience and a photo on the online form.
These online community parks and rec memories shared are intended for the Town to highlight how parks, greenways and recreation programs made our community stronger, more vibrant and more resilient.
Plus, if you are one of the first 100 to comment, you will receive a commemorative gift giveaway! Tell your story now!
Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.
