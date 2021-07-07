July at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market
Cary, NC — If summer vegetables, live music, and friendly faces are your jam, you’ve got to stop by the Cary Downtown Farmers Market this month.
The market is open 8AM – 12 PM every Saturday on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
Live Music & Summer Favorites
Market manager Leah Smith says a few new guest vendors may be rolled into the mix this July, and pretty soon the summer favorites of watermelon, cantaloupe, and sweet corn will be ready for harvest. These will likely become available for sale later in the month.
Also on the schedule at the market are a variety of musicians playing live music for shoppers to enjoy as they walk around. These performances will run all season long on the front porch of the Ivey-Ellington House as part of the Music at the Market series.
As always, what is available at the market can vary from week to week depending on vendor schedules or the unpredictability of Mother Nature. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at what you may find this month as summer gets into full swing at the market.
July 2021 Summer Produce
Here’s the latest list of in-season, fresh grown vegetables, fruits, herbs and more you might find while shopping the tents of the market in July 2021.
- Potatoes
- Sweet potatoes
- Green beans
- Peppers
- Eggplant
- Tomatoes
- Cherry tomatoes
- Cabbage
- Onions
- Shallots
- Garlic
- Spaghetti squash
- Acorn squash
- Butternut squash
- Zucchini
- Cucumbers
- Flowers
- Okra
- Blueberries
- Herbs (basil, parsley, cilantro, dill)
- Small Harvest of Broccolini
Meat & Dairy Products
- Abundance of eggs
- Pork
- Roasts
- Whole chickens
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Whole milk
- Chocolate milk
- Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge
Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies
- Freshly baked croissants
- Muffins
- Cinnamon rolls
- Cookies
- Macarons
- Fresh Hot/Cold coffee
- Custom blended teas
- Specialty chocolates —nut clusters, caramel squares, dipped pretzels and more
- Coconut Butter Spread
Local Foods & Artisan Goods
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- Local honey
- 100% soy candles
- Beeswax candles
- Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists
- Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils
- Hand-painted planters
- Crotcheted kitchen items
- Granola
- Wood signs
Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online
Interested in shopping these unique finds and locally grown foods? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
You can also stay up to date on weekly market information on the market’s Facebook page or by signing up for free email newsletters.
Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis, Lindsey Chester and the Cary DT Farmers Market Facebook Page.
All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!