July at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market

Cary, NC — If summer vegetables, live music, and friendly faces are your jam, you’ve got to stop by the Cary Downtown Farmers Market this month.

The market is open 8AM – 12 PM every Saturday on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.

Live Music & Summer Favorites

Market manager Leah Smith says a few new guest vendors may be rolled into the mix this July, and pretty soon the summer favorites of watermelon, cantaloupe, and sweet corn will be ready for harvest. These will likely become available for sale later in the month.

Also on the schedule at the market are a variety of musicians playing live music for shoppers to enjoy as they walk around. These performances will run all season long on the front porch of the Ivey-Ellington House as part of the Music at the Market series.

As always, what is available at the market can vary from week to week depending on vendor schedules or the unpredictability of Mother Nature. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at what you may find this month as summer gets into full swing at the market.

July 2021 Summer Produce

Here’s the latest list of in-season, fresh grown vegetables, fruits, herbs and more you might find while shopping the tents of the market in July 2021.

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Green beans

Peppers

Eggplant

Tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes

Cabbage

Onions

Shallots

Garlic

Spaghetti squash

Acorn squash

Butternut squash

Zucchini

Cucumbers

Flowers

Okra

Blueberries

Herbs (basil, parsley, cilantro, dill)

Small Harvest of Broccolini

Meat & Dairy Products

Abundance of eggs

Pork

Roasts

Whole chickens

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Whole milk

Chocolate milk

Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge

Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies

Freshly baked croissants

Muffins

Cinnamon rolls

Cookies

Macarons

Fresh Hot/Cold coffee

Custom blended teas

Specialty chocolates —nut clusters, caramel squares, dipped pretzels and more

Coconut Butter Spread

Local Foods & Artisan Goods

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

Local honey

100% soy candles

Beeswax candles

Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists

Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils

Hand-painted planters

Crotcheted kitchen items

Granola

Wood signs

Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online Interested in shopping these unique finds and locally grown foods? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis, Lindsey Chester and the Cary DT Farmers Market Facebook Page.

