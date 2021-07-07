Weekend Events: Comedy, Yoga and OneWheels

Cary, NC — This weekend in Cary and around the Triangle, there are events surrounding cinema, beer, yoga, comedy and even a festival for OneWheels.

Friday, July 9, 2021

Tim Dillon Comedy Show

9:15 PM | The Raleigh Improv | 1224 Parkside Main Street in Cary

Tim Dillon is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor that is headlining the Raleigh Improv this weekend with a show lineup, including: Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 9:15 PM, Saturday at 6:30 PM and Sunday at 9 PM. Tickets range from about $27- $87 on Ticketmaster. Tim was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2016. He won the title of New York’s Funniest 2016 at Carolines NY Comedy Festival. In 2017 he was named of the top ten comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. He had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter-hour.

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Yoga & Live Music at Bond Brothers Eastside

1-2 PM | Bond Brothers Eastside | Reservation & $10 required at the door

Combine yoga, ambient music and a beer at the end to celebrate and you’ve got a Saturday afternoon at Bond Brothers Eastside. As part of the programming at this recently opened location, the staff puts together ticketed music shows, jam sessions and now, this will be their first-ever yoga class in the space.

Instructor Kate Ryan will be leading the flow yoga class, designed for all levels from beginners to experienced yogis. Accompanying her instruction will be the musical stylings of Brandon Murphy, who creates original improvisational soundscapes to enhance the yoga flow experience, and bring the participant into a deeper space within themselves.

Class participants are asked to pay a $10 donation at the door that will also allow one drink ticket per person for a Bond Bros draft beer. But — space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot online.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM – 12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Every Saturday morning, local farmers and artisans come together to sell local produce, home goods, gifts and more on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary. Take a look at what’s at the market this month.

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Golden Arm at The Cary Theater

4 PM | 2020 | 1 hr. 31 min. | Comedy | Not rated | Get tickets

When her best friend, Danny, ropes her into taking her spot at the Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship, Melanie, who is a baker, must trade whisks for barbells to compete against the reigning champ for a chance at the grand prize.

Around the Triangle

Raleigh – Oak City Shred Fest 2021

Friday-Sunday | 4521 Mial Plantation Road | Tickets Available Online

This weekend there’s a festival entirely dedicated to OneWheels, a self-balancing single-wheel electric board. They are used for sport, personal recreation, and are often described as electric skateboards.

The festival, held by Oak City OneWheel, is in partnership with Lakeside Retreats for a memorable camping weekend of OneWheel riding in Raleigh. It will involve group rides, trick clinics, races on the custom-built FloatTrack, and fun on local greenways.

It will be a OneWheel weekend to remember. All camping bookings are through Eventbrite for the event. We have exclusive use the venue for this festival. Rain or shine. Live Music Friday and Saturday by Maverick and Too Phat Brass Band.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

