“July 4 in Cary” Video & Photos

Cary, NC — The 4th of July weekend was filled with a return to events celebrating the red, white and blue.

All over the Triangle, families were showing up in spades to mingle, dance, eat and simply be in a crowd of their neighbors again.

What really impressed me as a first-timer to a few of these local events was the Town of Cary Independence Day Celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre on Sunday. I finally got to hear the Cary Town Band and NC Symphony perform and, as I looked at the people around me, it made me realize just how much I took for granted before the pandemic.

It was so joyful to see kids blowing bubbles into the air, dancing for the fun of it, and running along Symphony Lake. I looked around and saw people in line for a cold cup of ice cream or laughing while playing a card game over a lawn blanket and was just happy. Then, right on time, the first flashes of fireworks lit up the sky.

I brought along my camera to capture the scenes I’ve described in both photos and a short video called, “July 4 in Cary.”

July 4 in Cary

Photos from Independence Day Celebration

Story, photos, and video by Ashley Kairis.

