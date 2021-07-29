Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s August 2021 Lineup

Cary, NC — Just four events are scheduled at Cary’s outdoor amphitheatre for the hot summer nights of August 2021, one being A-lister Harry Connick, Jr and his 7-piece band.

As cooler temperatures hopefully arrive in September, even more great entertainment will be featured at Koka Booth, including the Beach Boys, the Bourbon & BBQ Festival and the newly announced Pickin’ in the Pines Series.

Tickets for any of the following events can be purchased online through the Booth Amphitheatre website.

Friday, August 6, 2021 – Guardians of the Galaxy

PG-13 | Gate opens 7 PM | Show starts 8:30 PM | Tickets

No more lawn pods, $5 per ticket for GA lawn, $20 for 4-seat tables and $30 for 4-seat tables either by the screen or on the crescent deck.

Friday, August 13, 2021 – Summer Jam Rock

Funk & Soul | Gate opens 6:30 PM | Show starts 8 PM | Tickets

Featuring the incomparable Jeffrey Osborne with special guest Rock Funk Legends Mothers Finest.

It’s going to be one hot summer night when Summer Jam hits the stage at Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The incomparable Jeffrey Osborne and rock, fun legends Mothers Finest are sure to ignite the stage and have patrons on their feet.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Harry Connick, Jr.

Gate opens 6:30 PM | Show starts 8 PM | Tickets

Harry Connick, Jr. has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world – in music, film, television and Broadway – garnering Grammys, Emmys and Tony awards and nominations.

Join Harry and his 7 piece band as they celebrate a return to live performance with their “Time To Play!” summer tour which will showcase his New Orleans influences and songs from across his remarkable career.

With all crescent cafe tables sold out, the remaining seating options include reserved chairs up-front ranging up to $180/ticket for the front row or going with general admission lawn spots that are priced at $40 apiece.

Sunday, August 29, 2021 – 2DIGH4

Gate opens 3 PM | Show starts 4 PM | Tickets on sale soon

The newly announced Pickin’ in the Pines Music Series will take place Sunday evenings from August 29 – September 26 and feature local and regional talent from 4-6 PM.

Kicking off the weekly series is 2Digh4, a country/rock/pop band founded by brothers Landon and Aubrey Digh from Fuquay-Varina, NC. Formed in 2014, 2Digh4 has played at multiple big events, including the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach, SC in 2016 and the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC in 2018.

September Sneak Peek

For those who love to plan and get excited about shows well in advance, these are a few events and concerts to keep on your radar for September.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Sept. 10-11 | More Info | Tickets

The Beach Boys

Sept. 29 | More Info | Tickets

Pickin’ in the Pines Series Continues

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26 | More Info | Tickets

For all the “know-before-you-go” rules on allowed items, bag policies and more, visit boothamphitheatre.com.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

