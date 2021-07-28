Weekend Events: Downtown Party & The Harlem Globetrotters

Cary, NC — The good news about this weekend’s events in Cary is that most are either indoors with air conditioning or outside in the mornings and evenings. Anyone else tired of this muggy heat?

Plus, there is one more chance to get in on the fun of a downtown Cary street party this Saturday! Here’s the full lineup.

Friday, July 30

Toy Story 4 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Doors open 7 PM | Movie begins 8:30 PM | Tickets Available Online

As part of WakeMed’s Movies by Moonlight series, the 2019 animated film Toy Story 4 will be screened at Koka Booth Amphitheatre this weekend. In this part of the Toy Story series, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky.

A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the WakeMed Foundation to benefit WakeMed Children’s services.

Saturday, July 31

“Celebrate Cary” Downtown Street Party

4-11 PM | Free | Old Library Site, Academy Street

Join the fun this Saturday, July 31st as the Town of Cary hosts their second Saturday of “Celebrate Cary,” a family-friendly, outdoor celebration of Cary’s 150th year with food, activities and entertainment.

The party is set to continue this Saturday, July 31 with food trucks, brewers, and a band to continue the celebration of Cary’s 150th anniversary. Kid and family games and shows by the Carolina Circus will be also part of the afternoon festivities. The evening concludes with the Projection Mapping Show at the Cary Arts Center.

A map and schedule of events are available on the Cary150 website.

Yoga & Live Music

1-2 PM | Bond Brothers Eastside | Reservation & $10 required at the door

Combine yoga, ambient music and a beer at the end to celebrate and you’ve got a Saturday afternoon at Bond Brothers Eastside. As part of the programming at this recently opened location, the staff puts together ticketed music shows, jam sessions and now, yoga classes too.

Instructor Loretta Jo Schlatzer will be leading the class and accompanying her instruction will be the musical stylings of Brandon Murphy, who creates original improvisational soundscapes to enhance the experience.

Class participants are asked to pay a $10 donation at the door per person for a Bond Bros $5 gift card and the class. But — space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot online.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. See what’s available this month at the market.

Around the Triangle

Sunday: The Harlem Globetrotters at PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh | 3 PM | Get Tickets

Just a short drive from Cary to Raleigh could get you a close-up look at the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters. Their tour bringing basketball skills and family entertainment across the country is resuming after being postponed and they will be in the Triangle this weekend with tickets still available and starting out around $23.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

