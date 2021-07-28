Cary Arts Organizations: Fine Arts League of Cary

Cary, NC — To thank Cary’s nonprofit arts organizations that have kept us all entertained before and during the pandemic, we started up a series in March to share their stories and to highlight any upcoming performances, displays, or galleries.

This month we’re taking a closer look at The Fine Arts League of Cary.

The FALC is a non-profit organization with members throughout the Triangle Area that include visual artists in painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, and mixed media, as well as supporters of the arts. At the core of FALC is the encouragement of artistic growth of local artists and increasing public awareness of visual art.

To do this, FALC provides opportunities to exhibit, to learn, and to be inspired in fellowship with artists in every visual arts medium. And, for those artistically inclined, new members are always welcomed.

27 Years of Inspiration & Creativity

This year represents the Fine Arts League of Cary’s 27th year. In 2021, FALC will continue to offer shows, exhibits, and programming online when in-person events are not possible, and their overall goal this year, according to Judy Brubach, FALC Chairperson, is to increase the organizations offerings in these areas.

“Look for more en plein air events, a return of the Fabulous Fakes, and more,” said Brubach.

The organization’s new and interactive website can help members keep track of everything, and encourage others to join as well. FALC is always looking for volunteers to bring as much energy and success to events as possible.

“Please consider volunteer opportunities when posted, which often require just a few hours of your time. I look forward to seeing you on Zoom,” added Brubach.

Get in Touch & Become a FALC Member

To learn more about the events, shows and meetings of the Fine Arts League of Cary, visit their website, fineartsleagueofcary.org.

Supporters of the group’s work and contributions to local art can also make donations or become a sponsor for the League on the website.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of the Fine Arts League of Cary Facebook page.

