Top 5 Stories of the Week – July 9, 2021

Cary, NC — It’s hard to believe we’re more than halfway through 2021 already.

Time is precious, so here’s a quick recap of the most-read stories of the week.

Looking for some entertainment this month? Check out the events and musical guests set to perform this month at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in southern Cary.

Following the July 4th weekend, we put together a visual recap of Cary’s Independence Day Celebration through a handful of photos and a short film called, “July 4 in Cary.”

Need a good spot to search your options for what to do over the weekend? CaryCitizen’s the place, providing a summary of Cary happenings every single week — check it out!

Get an insider’s look at what’s going on in the NC House of Representatives in the latest update from NC Representative and Cary native, Gale Adcock.

Peanuts and cracker jacks anyone? From the Durham Bulls to the USA Baseball team, here’s a recap and preview of some summer baseball games in and around Cary.

Stay In-the-Know

If you’re new to CaryCitizen, welcome! We share the story of Cary, NC every day of the workweek with no paywalls.

You can sign up to get a daily email with the latest headlines for free.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.