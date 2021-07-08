Cary Sees Heavy Rains, Wind from Tropical Storm Elsa

Cary, NC — The Triangle saw gusty winds and a full day of rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa today.

Considering the effects seen in Florida and Georgia from the storm, Cary and most of North Carolina were fortunate to not bear the full brunt of this storm’s strength.

NC Fares Well as Elsa Loses Steam

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall at RDU airport Thursday measured 2.52 inches, breaking a daily rainfall record set back in 1887. Fortunately for the roadways and front yards of Cary, the main batch of rainfall and subsequent threats of tornados have moved out of central North Carolina.

In preparation for the storm, the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh was activated on Tuesday and Elsa made herself known through our area at a forward speed of about 20 mph. Fortunately, no injuries have been attributed to the storm across North Carolina and damages reported are primarily in the form of downed trees and power lines.

Stay Storm-Ready with These Tips

As with any weather event, it marks a good time to think about being prepared in the event of a more damaging storm. Ahead of the bulk of the storm, Governor Cooper said during such weather events, “It’s important that everyone be aware and prepared.”

A few recommended steps for North Carolina residents to check off their list before a future storm are:

Having multiple ways to receive weather information from reliable sources

Reviewing personal emergency plans and know evacuation routes

Checking emergency supply kits, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries and other essentials for several days

Planning for elderly relatives and pets

Having up-to-date insurance

For more information on how to ensure your family is disaster ready, go to ReadyNC.org, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information. Also, check to see if your local community offers an emergency alert service for its residents.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Featured image by Santosh Kumar.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.