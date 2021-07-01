Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s July 2021 Lineup

Cary, NC — The main event at Koka Booth Amphitheatre this month, of course, is the return of the 4th of July fireworks and entertainment for the Town of Cary Independence Day Celebration. But, that’s just the start of it.

Come support minority-owned businesses, food trucks and musical artist performances, too. Or take in a night of classical symphonic favorites. Plus, with the Tribute to Legends weekend in the mix this month too, it’s sure to be, dare I say it — legendary.

Thursday, July 1 — NC Symphony Summerfest

“Music for a Summer Night” | Gates open 6:30 PM | Show begins 8 PM

Enjoy a summer evening at Booth Amphitheatre with conductor Wesley Schulz and the North Carolina Symphony as they perform symphonic favorites including selections from Appalachain Spring, The Barber of Seville, Hungarian Dances, and even James Bond!

This season’s seating will be a mixture of reserved lawn pods, reserved tables, and general admission pine straw seating. Venue-owned parking lots offer free parking and are filled on a first come first serve basis.

Sunday, July 4 — Independence Day Celebration

Doors open 3:30 | Event starts 5:30 PM

The Triangle tradition of July 4th events & fireworks at Koka Booth is back! Join in for a salute to the red, white, and blue as we honor the birthday of the U.S.A. with patriotic favorites, high-spirited classics, and a fireworks display over Symphony Lake.

All reserved-ahead tables are sold out, but free, general admission seating to the public is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Venue capacity is limited to 7,000 guests at one time. Entry or re-entry may be denied if capacity is reached.

Friday, July 16 — Troubadours Tribute to James Taylor & Carole King

Gates open 6:30 | Show starts 8 PM

As part of Tribute to Legends Weekend at the amphitheatre, troubadours will come together to provide an enchanting evening celebrating the music of Carole King and James Taylor.

Home Again, comprised of professional musicians who have been working together for over 30 years, is dedicated to preserving Carole King’s legacy. The band includes Deb De Lucca (Carole) on piano & lead vocals.

Sam Hyman’s “JT Express” show is a masterful tribute to the music of James Taylor. Sam’s uncanny resemblance to James, and his astonishing capture of Taylor’s vocal and guitar styles leave audiences feeling like they’ve just seen and heard the legend himself.

Saturday, July 17 — A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire & Motown Soul

Gates open 6:30 | Show starts 8 PM

The show, “In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire & Motown Soul and more,” pays homage to one of the most prolific musical ensembles in history. This night of tribute will feature a 13 piece-ensemble that annually sells out venues throughout the area paying tribute to the masters with their authentic musical presentation, exciting stage show and traditional and unique vocal interpretations

Sunday, July 25 — The Block Party

2-6 PM | FREE admission with pre-registration online

This event is not only a good time, it is also an opportunity to support Minority-owned food trucks as will as dessert and retail vendors who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The Food Truck and Vendor Festival is expected to draw over 3,500 Triangle-area residents to attend one of this year’s biggest Food Truck Rodeos to date. Join us for great food featuring some of RDU’s tastiest trucks and vendors offering the best in hand-crafted and culturally significant wares.

Sunday, July 25 — Battle at the Booth

Gates open 4 PM | Event starts 5 PM | Ticket required

Sunday Supper, Live! Presents Battle at the Booth Sponsored by RBC Bank. Put simply, expect two bands, one stage with a healthy does of friendly competition and good vibes.

The Project 919 Band and FutureBandDC will be going head-to-head at the Koka Booth for bragging rights and a chance to count you amongst their newest fans. If you’ve heard FutureBandDC, then you know they’re not just a band, they are a movement. Heavily influenced by the Roots with a touch of Earth, Wind, & Fire, FutureBandDC has perfected the art of melding the essence of Hip-Hop, Soul, and Go-go.

And The Project 919 Band formed to capture the old-school, percussive feeling of true D.C. Go-go. Their musical creativity, syncopated rhythms, and summer sounds have been rocking stages and moving feet for years.

Also hitting the stage will be a few Triangle favorites, Tish SongBirdand Jay Renee’ & GSE Band. If you haven’t heard the sultry sounds of these soulful ladies, you’re in for a treat. And, there’s opportunities to get your sip on, light up your favorite stick and enjoy the festivities at the lakeside Cigar Lounge.

This event, just like the Block Party, is a celebration of Black entrepreneurs, artists, and musicians who were impacted by the effects of the Pandemic. Your support allows these groups and individual to use their experience, passion, connections, and influence to build a legacy, not only for themselves but also their communities.

As always for more updates, details, policies and ticket information, see the Koka Booth Amphitheatre website.

