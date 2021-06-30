Weekend Events: 4th of July Fireworks, Festivals & Flicks

Cary, NC — Planning to stay in town for the 4th of July weekend? There’s plenty to do and see from fireworks and laser shows to family carnival games. Plus, for the first time in well over a year, movies are back on the screen of The Cary Theater!

Friday, July 2, 2021

12 Mighty Orphans at The Cary Theater

7 PM | 2021 | 1 hr. 58 min. | History/War & Sports | PG-13 | Get tickets

12 Mighty Orphans tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes—or even a football—to play for the Texas state championships.

Over the course of their winning season, these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Pork in the Road Food Truck at Bond Brothers

12-9 PM | 202 East Cedar Street

The NC-based Pork in the Road food truck will be providing some sweet southern grub this Friday with their pork-inspired menu. Though, for kosher and vegetarian customers, there are also a few pork substitutes.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Town of Morrisville Family Fun Festival & Laser Show

4-9 PM | Town Hall Drive in Morrisville

The festival will take place on a section of Town Hall Drive, between Morrisville Carpenter Road and Carolina Street, starting at 4 PM. This is a free event to attend, but guests will likely want to bring some money with them to have a chance to eat from one of the 10 food trucks. See more on the event lineup, parking, and more on CaryCitizen.

Golden Arm at The Cary Theater

7 PM | 2020 | 1 hr. 31 min. | Comedy | Not rated | Get tickets

When her best friend, Danny, ropes her into taking her spot at the Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship, Melanie, who is a baker, must trade whisks for barbells to compete against the reigning champ for a chance at the grand prize.

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Town of Cary Independence Day Celebration

Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Starts 3:30 PM | Free, General Admission

The Triangle tradition of the Town of Cary Independence Day Celebration is back this year. As with just about all 2021 events so far, it will have its modifications. These will include no rides and activities this time around and a capacity limit of 7,000 guests. Entry and re-entry may be denied if the maximum is reached.

The festivities will include performances by the Cary Town Band and the NC Symphony. And, of course, the concert will be followed by the beautiful fireworks display over Symphony Lake. See more details and the full schedule on CaryCitizen.

Live Music with Kevin Lee at Brüeprint Taproom

4 – 7 PM | 3470 Kildaire Farm Rd Suite 162

Brüeprint Brewing is Apex’s first craft brewery, open since 2014 and their Cary taproom location opened up in December 2020. Located in the Millpond Shopping just down the way from Publix, the taproom features live music on Fridays.

This Friday at the mic will be Kevin Lee, a guy who sings and plays his guitar to a wide variety of tunes from country to top 40 hits and a few throwback classics.

Markets all Weekend, Every Weekend

Also going on each weekend in Cary are local farmers markets. These include the Cary Downtown Farmers Market, the Western Wake Farmers Market, and the Farmers Market at Phillips Farm.

You never know when a pop-up event might be in your area, so get out and make it a weekend of exploring, Cary!

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

