July 3 Family Fun Festival & Laser Show in Morrisville

Cary, NC — For those looking for fun this July 4 weekend, there is no shortage of events throughout the Triangle.

Here in Cary and neighboring Morrisville, there will be two big, family-friendly shows in honor of Independence Day.

As previously covered on CaryCitizen, the fireworks show above Symphony Lake and various entertainment groups will return to Koka Booth Amphitheater on Sunday, July 4th in Cary this year. But first, kicking off the weekend festivities on Saturday, July 3rd will be the Town of Morrisville’s Family Fun Festival featuring a laser light show.

4-9 PM on Town Hall Drive

The festival will take place on a section of Town Hall Drive, between Morrisville Carpenter Road and Carolina Street, starting at 4 PM. This is a free event to attend, but guests will likely want to bring some money with them to have a chance to eat from one of the 10 food trucks.

There will be no onsite parking on Town Hall Drive. Parking, instead, will be available at Cedar Fork District Park located at 232 Aviation Parkway, and Cedar Fork Community Center located at 1050 Town Hall Drive. Shuttle buses will transport participants to and from the event. The Town encourages all to arrive early, as the lot will be closed once it is full.

Schedule of Events

This year’s event will be modified to be more extensively family-oriented than in previous years. There will be a full lineup of live entertainment including magic shows, food trucks, stilt walkers, roving entertainment, face painters, family-friendly games, prize giveaways, small business representation, and displays with information and updates on Town projects.

To top it all off, this year a laser light show will conclude the evening. This show will only be visible from Town Hall Drive.

Live Music

5 – 5:30 PM – Glenn Jones Acoustic

5:45 – 6:15 PM – John G

7 – 8 PM – Soul Psychedelique Orchestra

Magic Shows & Carnival Games

Captain Jim will be accompanied by Sky High Skylar for two magic shows of the evening at 4:30 and 6:30 PM. Additionally, kids and adults alike can join in on a variety of carnival games throughout the afternoon and evening. For these games, tickets are required at a charge of $10 per 12 tickets. Sales of tickets will stop at 8:30 PM.

Local Business Booths

Meeple Brew (Coffee)

Rush Cycle

Active Bodez

Turmeric Zone

La Recette Patisserie

Sandhya’s Boutique

Nanda’s Channa (Spice Kits)

Food Trucks

Barone Meatball

Cool Breeze Pineapple Drinks

Crispy Gyoza

Curry in a Hurry

Dohertys

Hot Chix

Mr. A’s Beignets

Oak City Fish and Chips

Same O Dame O Shrimp

Ty’s All Natural

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Town of Morrisville.

