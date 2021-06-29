In-Person Movies Return to The Cary Theater

Cary, NC — The arthouse theater of Downtown reopened its box office on June 15 and reintroduced public film screenings on June 24. Now, as Cary heads into the heat of summer, here are a few shows available for viewing indoors once again, this July.

Golden Arm

2020 | 1 hr. 31 min. | Comedy | Not rated | Get tickets

When her best friend, Danny, ropes her into taking her spot at the Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship, Melanie, who is a baker, must trade whisks for barbells to compete against the reigning champ for a chance at the grand prize.

Showtimes:

Thursday, July 1 at 7 PM

Saturday, July 3 at 7 PM

Friday, July 9 at 7 PM

Sunday, July 11 at 4 PM

12 Mighty Orphans

2021 | 1 hr. 58 min. | History/War & Sports | PG-13 | Get tickets

12 Mighty Oprhans tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes—or even a football—to playing for the Texas state championships.

Over the course of their winning season, these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Showtimes:

Friday, July 2 at 7 PM

Dream Horse

2020 | 1 hr. 53 min. | Biography, Comedy, Drama | PG | Get tickets

Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites.

Showtimes:

Thursday, July 8 at 7 PM

Saturday, July 10 at 7 PM

Friday, July 16 at 7 PM

Sunday, July 18 | 4 PM | Get tickets

Masks and Other COVID-19 Protocols

You can read the full safety guidelines of the theater on the Cary Theater website, but here’s the highlights.

Masks are not required indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated people

Unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained

The event space will have a limited capacity

Entry is given on a first-come, first-served basis

Sanitizing stations are available throughout the lobby and theater spaces

Contactless ticket buying is highly encouraged and available online

Story by Ashley Kairis. Images by Kairis and the Town of Cary.

