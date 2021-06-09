July 4 Fireworks Will Return to Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Cary, NC — The Triangle tradition of the Town of Cary Independence Day Celebration is back this year.

As with just about all 2021 events so far, it will have its modifications. These will include no rides and activities this time around and a capacity limit of 7,000 guests. Entry and re-entry may be denied if the maximum is reached.

The festivities, however, will include performances by the Cary Town Band and the NC Symphony. And, of course, the concert will be followed by the beautiful fireworks display over Symphony Lake.

July 4, 2021 Schedule

Gates open at 3:30 PM

Cary Town Band: 5:30 PM

NC Symphony: 7:30 PM

Fireworks to follow the concert (approx 9:25 PM)

Free General Admission, Ticketed Tables

General admission seating is free to the public. This seating option is located on the Amphitheatre’s uncovered lawn area in the center of the seating area between the stage and the Crescent Cafe. For this event, there will also be several food purchase options in the space outside of the Koka Booth Amphitheatre gates.

A limited number of 6-seat and 4 seat tables are available for online purchase. For these, the table must be purchased in its entirety. For this celebration, one thing to know before purchasing a table is that these lcoations will offer a view of the performances but do not guarantee a clear view of the fireworks display. Fireworks may be obstructed by the tree canopy, the stage, or other structures.

Make Your Spot Just Right with These Allowed Items

Having been to Koka Booth in the last few months on the lawn area, I found the list of allowed items to be super helpful for my trip, and due to the Amphitheatre’s bag policy, I ordered a couple of clear, reusable bags from Amazon and those did the trick for bringing in our snacks and drinks.

Here’s the full list of items that are okay to carry on site.

Blankets & towels

Food & beverages (including beer and wine)

Lawn chairs: No lounge or tri-fold chairs, No footrest or canopy

Chairs are to be removed from bags at the security check point

Rain coats & ponchos

Strollers

Umbrellas

Hand sanitizer

Reusable bottles and cups

All bags and coolers are subject to search.

More Event Information

To find out more on what items are not allowed, the weather policy and food & beverage options for this particular event, visit the Independence Day Celebration webpage.