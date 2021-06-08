Public Input Wanted on Chapel Hill Road this Wednesday

Cary, NC — This Wednesday from 5:30-7 PM, all citizens have the opportunity to hear about the Chapel Hill Road Study and upcoming changes to the street width in the Downtown Corridor.

This is the second public workshop of the study and is set to focus on the cross-section of the project and offer a chance for a Q&A with project and Town officials.

For background on the project, you can view the project webpage and view the results of the completed community engagement survey.

Additionally, the first public workshop held in September 2020 is available via YouTube. This virtual meeting covered the corridor’s existing conditions, review of the priorities and needs survey results, a poll of the live audience and opened the floor for a Q&A.

Virtual Public Workshop #2

For this week’s public meeting on Wednesday, project and town officials will initiate a discussion of the cross-section of the project, otherwise known as the street’s width. For this, there will be comparisons of going with 4-lane median divided or two-lane median divided streets.

Information to be provided on this will include safety, speed, traffic diversion, impacts, pros, cons and tradeoffs.

Representatives of the project and consulting firm of the project, Stantec, will be available for questions from the public at the end of the virtual workshop.

How to Join the Meeting

The meeting will be available via this Zoom link with the following specifications:

Meeting ID: 950 7216 9570

For one tap mobile attendance, use:

+13017158592,,95072169570# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,95072169570# US (Chicago)

For telephone, dial by location:

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

