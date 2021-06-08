June at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market

Cary, NC — This month at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market, you’re likely to find some live tunes and crisp summer veggies.

Live Music & Summer Veggies

That’s right, June 2021 marks the return of the market’s Saturday Morning Music Series with special guest musicians performing. No official list of upcoming artists has been released as of yet, but those announcements will be coming soon to the market’s social media.

Market manager Leah Smith says, “Patrons can enjoy live music while shopping and soaking up community” as they walk around to the various tents and displays.

As for the vendors and fresh-grown or handmade goods, there is an added supply of summer favorites this month such as tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and squash. Additionally, the market has welcomed a new vendor offering 100% soy candles.

Keep in mind that what is available at the market can vary from week to week depending on alternative schedules or the unpredictability of Mother Nature. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at what you may find this month as spring turns to summer at the market.

New Programs Focused on Nutrition

Two nutrition programs for the summer have also recently been introduced to the mix, one for individuals using WIC or Senior Coupons and another to get kids engaged with healthy eating and nutrition education called, “Eat a Rainbow.”

As part of the WIC/Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, there are prizes for participation including up to $30 in tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. For more on these programs, visit the Market’s website

Spring & Summer Produce

Tomatoes

Onions

Cucumbers

Squash

Peppers

Eggplant

Cabbage

Broccoli

Shallots

Garlic

Beets

Carrots

Potatoes

Blueberries

Blackberries

Lettuce

Microgreens

Kale

Sweet potatoes

Green onions

Herbs

Peas

Assorted bunches of fresh-cut flowers

Meat & Dairy Products

Abundance of eggs

Pork

Roasts

Whole chickens

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Whole milk

Chocolate milk

Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge

Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies

Freshly baked croissants

Muffins

Cinnamon rolls

Cookies

Macarons

Fresh Hot/Cold coffee

Custom blended teas

Specialty chocolates —nut clusters, caramel squares, dipped pretzels and more

Coconut Butter Spread

Local Foods & Artisan Goods

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

Local honey

100% soy candles

Beeswax candles

Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists

Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils

Hand-painted planters

Crotcheted kitchen items

Granola

Wood signs

Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online Interested in shopping these unique finds and locally grown foods? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary. You can also stay up to date on weekly market information including new products and vendors on the market’s Facebook page.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis & Lindsey Chester.

