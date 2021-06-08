June at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market
Cary, NC — This month at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market, you’re likely to find some live tunes and crisp summer veggies.
Live Music & Summer Veggies
That’s right, June 2021 marks the return of the market’s Saturday Morning Music Series with special guest musicians performing. No official list of upcoming artists has been released as of yet, but those announcements will be coming soon to the market’s social media.
Market manager Leah Smith says, “Patrons can enjoy live music while shopping and soaking up community” as they walk around to the various tents and displays.
As for the vendors and fresh-grown or handmade goods, there is an added supply of summer favorites this month such as tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and squash. Additionally, the market has welcomed a new vendor offering 100% soy candles.
Keep in mind that what is available at the market can vary from week to week depending on alternative schedules or the unpredictability of Mother Nature. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at what you may find this month as spring turns to summer at the market.
New Programs Focused on Nutrition
Spring & Summer Produce
- Tomatoes
- Onions
- Cucumbers
- Squash
- Peppers
- Eggplant
- Cabbage
- Broccoli
- Shallots
- Garlic
- Beets
- Carrots
- Potatoes
- Blueberries
- Blackberries
- Lettuce
- Microgreens
- Kale
- Sweet potatoes
- Green onions
- Herbs
- Peas
- Assorted bunches of fresh-cut flowers
Meat & Dairy Products
- Abundance of eggs
- Pork
- Roasts
- Whole chickens
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Whole milk
- Chocolate milk
- Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge
Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies
- Freshly baked croissants
- Muffins
- Cinnamon rolls
- Cookies
- Macarons
- Fresh Hot/Cold coffee
- Custom blended teas
- Specialty chocolates —nut clusters, caramel squares, dipped pretzels and more
- Coconut Butter Spread
Local Foods & Artisan Goods
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- Local honey
- 100% soy candles
- Beeswax candles
- Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists
- Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils
- Hand-painted planters
- Crotcheted kitchen items
- Granola
- Wood signs
Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online
Interested in shopping these unique finds and locally grown foods? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
You can also stay up to date on weekly market information including new products and vendors on the market’s Facebook page.
Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis & Lindsey Chester.
All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!