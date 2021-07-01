Summer 2021 Baseball In and Around Cary

Cary, NC — Peanuts, cracker jacks, and ice-cold beer. If you’re anything like me, that combination means one thing — kicking back and enjoying a baseball game.

Living in this area since early 2020, I’ve only just recently gotten into the sports and event spaces that Cary and nearby cities have to offer. Just last night, for example, I walked through the gates to experience my first Durham Bulls game.

Bulls & Stripers Tied 1-1 in 6-Game Series

Some of the crowd was decked out in their classic blues, oranges, blacks and whites, but many were also in a full rainbow of colors as the park was celebrating its yearly Pride Night. The Bulls were up against the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, who are in town for a 6-game series.

Compared to the team’s commanding 8-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday, their 2-1 loss last night did not see nearly as many cleats connect with home plate. Though, if you ask me, it was far more entertaining to see a game that goes right into the top of the 9th inning with a tie on the scoreboard.

Unfortunately for us Bulls fans, the Stripers were up to bat first in the final inning and managed to put the pressure on, gaining the 2-1 lead. The Bulls started to answer back, with the tying runner on base. With two outs already spent, it was all on the final batter, Josh Lowe, who performed well in centerfield but fell short with a strikeout in the box to end the game.

On the bright side, I got to get out of the house, meet some local baseball fans and see the American Tobacco campus as it is meant to be enjoyed—at night with the lit-up waterway and twinkling lights leading the way to the parking deck.

For their schedule and ticket information, see the Durham Bulls website.

Upcoming Games & News from USA Baseball

The next stands I look forward to sitting in for the first time are at the USA Baseball National Training Complex right here in Cary at 200 Brooks Park Lane. Their stands can seat 1,754 spectators with additional grass seating that can fit about 250.

With the USA Baseball team roster announcement just one day away and the National Collegiate team already picked, it seems the baseball diamonds of the training complex are soon to hit their stride. Here’s the latest news and games on the schedule for USA Baseball.

USA Team Roster to be Announced for Tokyo Olympics

USA Baseball will name its roster for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Friday, July 2, at 12 PM EDT. All nominations will be subject to approval by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The announcement will be made via a press release and featured on USABaseball.com and all @USABaseball social media channels. Baseball is making its return to the Olympic Programme for the first time since 2008. Team USA won a gold medal at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games (demonstration sport) and the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and took home the bronze in the Atlanta 1996 and Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Team USA opens the Olympic Games baseball tournament on Friday, July 30, against Israel.

The first pitch is set for 7 PM JST/6 AM EDT. They join the Dominican Republic, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Mexico in the six-team field.

National Collegiate Team to Kick Off Intrasquad “Stars & Stripes” Series

On June 4, 2021, the 48-man roster for the 2021 Collegiate National Team was announced. These 48 players will be divided into two teams of 24 called the Stars and the Stripes.

The teams will play on fields throughout North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia in an 11-game series, starting tomorrow, July 2, 2021. USA Baseball Training Complex will host the 4th of July game this Sunday with the opening pitch at 1:30 PM. See the full series schedule.

For more upcoming baseball games and news, keep up on the USA Baseball website and Facebook page.