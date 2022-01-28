Top 5 Stories of the Week: January 28, 2022

Cary, NC — In looking at the stories our readers gravitated toward the most this week, it was a unique surprise to see the number one story is a story from June 2021 on Downtown Cary Park.

Back in June 2021, an extensively detailed presentation of what’s to come of the 7-acre Downtown Cary Park was given by Joy Ennis, the General Manager of the park. If you haven’t already, go take a look at the recap of that presentation and renderings of the park’s future design.

What likely spurred the uptick for the first story was this recent photo story showcasing the structures within Dowtown Cary Park taking their shape this month.

A perk of what we do is receiving submissions that highlight a Cary resident who has been recognized at a regional or national level for their artistic prowess, their business savvy or a first-place finish. In this story, we round up those Cary residents and share their latest newsworthy accomplishments.

It appears new jobs are on the horizon as several companies plan to establish roots in Cary and across the state. This month’s Business Bits took a look at the latest business developments in and around Cary.

In this week’s blog from the Mayor, Harold Weinbrecht discusses his meetings of the week and Town Manager Sean Stegall provides an overview of the latest happenings of our local government.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

