Photos: Downtown Cary Park Structures Taking Shape

Cary, NC — Upward growth and infrastructure are becoming more and more noticeable as you walk down Academy Street these days. Here’s a look at a few photos taken of the Downtown Cary Park project’s progress as of today — Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The Finished Product

Unfamiliar with the Downtown Cary Park project? See all the detailed plans and renderings for the park in the June 2021 story, “New Details of Downtown Cary Park Unveiled.”

Photo story by Ashley Kairis.

