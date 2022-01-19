Weekend Events: Rocket Day, Farmers Market and More

Cary, NC — Opportunities to get out of the house are a bit more scarce this time of year, but there’s still a lineup of fun to be had this weekend in Cary. Take a look.

Friday, January 21, 2022

“Spencer” Film Screening

5 PM | The Cary Theater | Rated R | Get Tickets

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days. This film has additional showtimes this weekend on Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 4 PM.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Bond Park Rocket Day