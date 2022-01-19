Weekend Events: Rocket Day, Farmers Market and More
Cary, NC — Opportunities to get out of the house are a bit more scarce this time of year, but there’s still a lineup of fun to be had this weekend in Cary. Take a look.
Friday, January 21, 2022
“Spencer” Film Screening
5 PM | The Cary Theater | Rated R | Get Tickets
The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.
There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days. This film has additional showtimes this weekend on Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 4 PM.
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Bond Park Rocket Day
10 AM – 12 PM | 801 High House Road
“I Was a Simple Man” Film Screening
5 PM | The Cary Theater | Drama, Not Rated
A family in Hawai’i faces the imminent death of their eldest as the ghosts of the past haunt the countryside.
This film has an additional showtime Friday at 7:30 PM.
Cary Downtown Farmer’s Market
9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free
The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary, all year round. This Saturday stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs, too! Plus, if you’re wanting to know what’s for sale ahead of time, take a look at this article on what you may see this January at the market.
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Bluegrass Open Jam Session
4-7 PM | Free | Bond Brothers Eastside
Bring your instrument and sit in, or just come to hang for this Sunday’s Bluegrass Jam Open Mic night hosted by Brad Farmer.
Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.
