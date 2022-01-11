January at the Farmers Market

Cary, NC — It may be the chilliest time to attend all year, but the Cary Downtown Farmers Market will be up and at’em every Saturday of the month, offering a selection of locally grown and handmade goods from 9 AM-noon.

Here’s a look at what you’re likely to find from this month’s vendors.

January 2022 Produce

  • Greens
  • Salad mix
  • Lettuces
  • Greenhouse Tomatoes
  • Cherry Tomatoes
  • Kale
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Herbs
  • Microgreens

Meat & Dairy Products

  • Pork
  • Roasts
  • Chicken
  • Ground beef
  • Steaks
  • Bacon
  • Sausage
  • Bones for soup
  • Farm Fresh Eggs
  • Whole milk
  • ButterGoat cheese favorites like raw goat milk, “Southern Comfort” hard cheeses, roasted red pepper and Jalapeño Monterey Jack’s, and cheese curds

Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods

  • Local honey
  • Custom blended teas
  • Gluten-Free Granola
  • Gluten-Free Brownie and Pancake Mixes
  • Locally made chocolates and nut clusters
  • Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
  • 100% soy candles
  • Beeswax candles
  • Crocheted hats, scarves, and earings
  • Dog Treats
  • Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more
  • Award-winning Pottery

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

