January at the Farmers Market

Cary, NC — It may be the chilliest time to attend all year, but the Cary Downtown Farmers Market will be up and at’em every Saturday of the month, offering a selection of locally grown and handmade goods from 9 AM-noon.

Here’s a look at what you’re likely to find from this month’s vendors.

January 2022 Produce

Greens

Salad mix

Lettuces

Greenhouse Tomatoes

Cherry Tomatoes

Kale

Sweet potatoes

Herbs

Microgreens

Meat & Dairy Products

Pork

Roasts

Chicken

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Farm Fresh Eggs

Whole milk

ButterGoat cheese favorites like raw goat milk, “Southern Comfort” hard cheeses, roasted red pepper and Jalapeño Monterey Jack’s, and cheese curds

Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods

Local honey

Custom blended teas

Gluten-Free Granola

Gluten-Free Brownie and Pancake Mixes

Locally made chocolates and nut clusters

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

100% soy candles

Beeswax candles

Crocheted hats, scarves, and earings

Dog Treats

Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more

Award-winning Pottery

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

