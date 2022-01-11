https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.25/jn7.0cb.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Winter-Market.jpeg?time=1641953165 1125 1500 Ashley Kairis https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.25/jn7.0cb.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/cc-news-logo-450.png Ashley Kairis2022-01-11 10:36:142022-01-11 10:36:14January at the Farmers Market
January at the Farmers Market
Cary, NC — It may be the chilliest time to attend all year, but the Cary Downtown Farmers Market will be up and at’em every Saturday of the month, offering a selection of locally grown and handmade goods from 9 AM-noon.
Here’s a look at what you’re likely to find from this month’s vendors.
January 2022 Produce
- Greens
- Salad mix
- Lettuces
- Greenhouse Tomatoes
- Cherry Tomatoes
- Kale
- Sweet potatoes
- Herbs
- Microgreens
Meat & Dairy Products
- Pork
- Roasts
- Chicken
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Farm Fresh Eggs
- Whole milk
- ButterGoat cheese favorites like raw goat milk, “Southern Comfort” hard cheeses, roasted red pepper and Jalapeño Monterey Jack’s, and cheese curds
Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods
- Local honey
- Custom blended teas
- Gluten-Free Granola
- Gluten-Free Brownie and Pancake Mixes
- Locally made chocolates and nut clusters
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- 100% soy candles
- Beeswax candles
- Crocheted hats, scarves, and earings
- Dog Treats
- Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more
- Award-winning Pottery
Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.
