Business Bits: Epic Games, Toyota, Breweries & More

Epic Games Headquarters at Cary Towne Center Update

In case you missed it, the Cary Towne Center site was purchased almost exactly one year ago by major video game company, Epic Games, with a plan to build a new and bigger headquarter site.

Now, as many anxiously wait to see when demolition begins on the old mall, the project is moving along into its planning stage and was up for a public hearing at the last Cary Town Council meeting. Of the 7 council members, none were satisfied with the conditions and plans proposed by Epic in their rezoning case which was not up for a vote that night. Now it moves to the Planning and Zoning Board before returning to the Council.

Dave & Busters at Cary Towne Center

Grand Opening | Monday, January 17, 2022

Dave & Buster’s has relocated with a new and improved look within the Cary Towne Center and is officially re-introducing itself to the Cary community Monday next week. The new address of the 26,000 square-foot facility is 1111 Walnut Street in Cary.

“Our new location is unlike anything the Triangle has seen from Dave & Buster’s,” said Michael Kenny, General Manager of Dave & Buster’s Cary. “We remain committed to providing good, clean, fun for everyone and look forward to continuing to serve as the area’s ultimate dining and entertainment destination.”

This Dave & Buster’s location will also bring more than 90 new jobs to the Cary market as it serves up an environment of gaming, food and entertainment.

Hours of operation will be:

Mondays | 11 AM-11:30 PM

Tuesdays | 11 AM-11 PM

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays | 11 AM-Midnight

Fridays & Saturdays | 11 AM – 1 AM

Regional News: Toyota to Bring Nearly 2,000 New Jobs to NC

Great news for NC job creation — Toyota Motor North America announced 0n December 6th that their North Carolina Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was selected for a new, $1.29 billion automotive battery manufacturing plant, to be named, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC).

When it comes online in 2025, TBMNC will have four production lines, each capable of delivering enough lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles―with the intention to expand to at least six production lines for a combined total of up to 1.2 million vehicles per year.

The key points to the announcement include:

1,750 new American jobs

Median salary of $62,234

It’s the first plant in the U.S. to produce automotive batteries for Toyota in North America

The plant should produce enough battery packs for 1.2 million electrified vehicles per year

As Toyota continues its efforts to reach carbon neutrality for its vehicles and operations by 2050, Toyota is committed to using 100% renewable energy at this new facility to produce the batteries.

“The future of mobility is electrification and the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is the ideal location to make that future a reality,” said Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America. “North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high-quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce, and a welcoming environment for doing business. Today marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership with the Tar Heel state as we embark on our journey to achieve carbon neutrality and provide mobility for all.”

Cary’s Dude Solutions Acquires Energy Profiles Limited

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, the Cary-based Dude Solutions company, which is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, announced its acquisition of Energy Profiles Limited (EPL).

The new addition, EPL, is a software provider based in Toronto that serves to enable Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) optimization for customer facilities.

“We believe the combination of EPL and Dude Solutions enables the platform to move up-market and help our existing customers plan for and manage climate and carbon sustainability goals,” said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, and Paul Huber, Principal, of Clearlake.

According to the announcement from Dude Solutions, the combined company will take a data-driven approach to drive ESG performance, allowing building managers, companies, and communities to better address sustainability and environmental impact. This move to support further climate-related initiatives comes on the heels of the country’s biggest climate change investment to date – the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

“As global organizations seek improved ways to measure and achieve progress against ESG criteria, the acquisition of Energy Profiles Limited supports our mission to help our clients better address their sustainability and environmental goals,” said Kevin Kemmerer, Chief Executive Officer at Dude Solutions.

Kemmerer also said, “The $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill that was recently signed into law earmarks significant resources for climate-related and sustainability initiatives, marking an inflection point for our clients and their communities. EPL’s experience in tracking and reporting ESG metrics adds critical capabilities that organizations across all industries and regions need to build sustainable communities.”

Brewery News: Bull City Cider & Vicious Fishes

Two beer-related pieces of news are the additions of Bull City Ciderworks and Vicious Fishes Brewery to the Downtown Cary beer scene.

In Fall of 2021, one of the largest cider producers in the state, Bull City Ciderworks, began work on their newest location on East Chatham Street as part of the Williams House Project. The location will occupy the street level of the restored 1930s home and is unique to other locations of Durham, Greensboro and Lexington because it will be offering new specialty cider cocktails.

While no opening date has yet been announced by Bull City, they are now accepting applications for “cidertenders.” The pay rate is set at $15-$30/hour and they’re looking for folks who thrive in a fast-paced environment. If interested, here’s more info.

A second addition to the Cary brewing landscape will be Vicious Fishes Brewery. According to TBJ , the owner Ken O’Berry plans to invest $2 million into unfitting the approximately 5,000-square-foot warehouse site at the West Chatham Street traffic circle. The brewery is predicted to open in the second quarter of 2022 and will feature an extensive outdoor area.

