COVID Testing Site Now Open at WakeMed Soccer Park

Cary, NC — Yesterday marked the opening day of a new, no-appointment-needed testing site at Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park.

The site is managed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and will be open through the end of January with weekday hours of 7 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.

According to the Town of Cary in a news release, the tests being used are PCR tests and results will typically be available in 24-28 hours. Pre-registration will be required, but appointments are not. Additionally, there are no out-of-pocket costs for testing at this site.

The provider is asking for insurance information for those who have it, but insurance is not necessary. For more information, visit Wake County’s website or any of these resources:

Story from Staff Reports. Photo courtesy of WakeMed Soccer Park.

