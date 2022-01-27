RDU Adds New Nonstop Flight to Iceland

Beginning May 2022, travelers will be able to fly nonstop from RDU to Iceland via Icelandair on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. This announcement marks the first new international route added at RDU since 2019 when Air Canada launched service to Montreal.

The announcement from RDU came in December 2021 that Icelandair would launch a new international flight to Reykjavik, Iceland, a tourist destination that also serves as a midway point between North America and Europe.

“This exciting announcement signals that demand for international travel is increasing as we head into the new year and a new phase of recovery,” said Michael Landguth, president & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Icelandair will help meet that growing demand by offering leisure and business travelers nonstop service to a new destination and global connections to major cities on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The seasonal route will include flights to Iceland four times a week from May to October 2022 on a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX 8.

The new route provides travelers with easy nonstop connections to more than 25 destinations in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and Continental Europe and allows passengers to take an Icelandair stopover for seven days at no additional airfare. The carrier will become RDU’s 12th airline when it launches service in 2022.

Providing More Connections to Europe

“We are excited to add Raleigh-Durham to our extensive route network, offering non-stop flights from North Carolina to Iceland with convenient connections to our many destinations in Europe,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair. “North Carolina is an exciting new destination for our local market, to visit as a tourist or in relation to the world class university community and the strong high-tech industry.”

The Iceland flight is the first new route RDU has secured under an air service development program designed to recruit more international flights. The program provides financial incentives for airlines to launch new nonstop services to destinations that are at least 1,400 nautical miles away and have been unserved by RDU since 2019.

Interested in a trip to Reykjavik? Check flight availability through IcelandAir.

Story by Ashley Kairis.

