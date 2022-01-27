Cary’s Daddy-Daughter Dance Returns in Person Next Month

Cary, NC — The long-awaited tradition of Cary’s daddy-daughter dance is back in person this year at Herb Young Community Center in Downtown Cary. If you’re wanting to take part, make sure to register by February 1, 2022.

Bowties & Beauties Sweetheart Dance

Feb 12, 2022 | 6-8:30 PM | Ages 4-12

Herb Young Community Center, located at 101 Wilkinson Avenue in Downtown Cary, will once again be the setting for a great night of father and daughter bonding.

Little sweethearts and their fathers or special guests are invited to enjoy a magical evening of music, dancing and fun. The dance will include individually-wrapped light refreshments and a commemorative 5 x 7 photo as a special keepsake for this year’s event. Photos for the event will begin at 6 PM.

$25 Fee & Registration Required

Online registration and a fee of $25 per person are required to attend this year’s dance. This amount is for Cary residents and non-Cary residents can expect a fee of $33 per person. As of January 27th, 84 of the 200 spots remain available.

Children and guardians must register separately and each child must be accompanied by a registered adult at all times.

The registration window will remain open through next week Tuesday, February 1, 2022. To learn more about the event and registration process, visit townofcary.org/dance.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

