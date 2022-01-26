Weekend Events: Gypsy Jazz, Art Exhibit & More

Cary, NC — Let’s take a look at what there is to do around Cary this last weekend of January.

Friday, January 28, 2022

Gypsy Jazz at Bond Brothers Eastside

8-10 PM | 602 East Chatham Street | Get tickets

Ultrafaux is a band that defines its genre style as gypsy jazz, bluegrass, be-bop and funk. To see it all first hand, grab a ticket to see them live at Bond Brothers Eastside.

Ultrafaux performs original music influenced by many world styles including Balkan folk music, Gypsy jazz, bluegrass, be-bop, funk, Brazilian choro, and French musette. The core trio is an acoustic powerhouse of two guitars and upright bass led by acclaimed guitarist Michael Joseph Harris with rhythm guitarist Connor Holdridge and double bassist Blake Meister.

Ultrafaux likes to include a few unexpected surprise guests from the Gypsy jazz community, so you are always in for a treat!

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Artist Meet & Greet: Zeynep Guvenc

12 PM | Herbert C. Young Community Center

Meet the artist behind the new exhibition at Herb Young Community Center Gallery, Zeynep Guvenc in a meet and greet this Saturday afternoon. Guvenc creates his art using water marbling on paper and will have an exhibition on display at the Herb Young Community Center through April 1, 2022.

Guvenc is a wearable art designer and holds an M.A. degree in History from Istanbul University, Turkey. She researched extensively about the problems and challenges of youth, homeless people, religion, and different cultures and she has published her novel “Homeless.”

Since moving to North Carolina with her husband and two children, Zeynep has developed an interest in water marbling. Her passion is to create unique, original, authentic, and one-of-a-kind art each time through water marbling. Learn more about her work and process.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary, all year round. This Saturday stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs, too! Plus, if you’re wanting to know what’s for sale ahead of time, take a look at this article on what you may see this January at the market.

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

4 PM | The Cary Theater | Get Tickets

In this 2-hour, Rated R documentary, get a look into the life of chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him. Other showings earlier in the weekend include Friday, January 28 at 5 PM and Saturday, January 29 at 5 PM.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

