Top 5 Stories of the Week: January 21, 2022

Cary, NC — From regional business news and Downtown Cary additions to a new COVID-19 testing sight in Cary, here are the most-read stories of the week.

It appears new jobs are on the horizon as several companies plan to establish roots in Cary and across the state. This month’s Business Bits takes a look at the latest business developments in and around Cary.

In Thursday’s meeting, the Cary Town Council appropriated $20 million to Priority Projects. Learn more on where the money is from and where it will be spent in this overview of the meeting.

January 12, 2022 marked the opening day of a new, no-appointment-needed testing site at Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park.

Developers of The Walker in Downtown Cary have announced the additions of GiGi’s Playhouse & Moon Angel Sweets to their retail and commercial project. Here’s the full release.

Catch the latest from the blog of Cary’s Mayor, Harold Weinbrect.

Story and council photo by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Gigi’s Playhouse, Vicious Fishes & Toyota.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.