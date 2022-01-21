Top 5 Stories of the Week: January 21, 2022
Cary, NC — From regional business news and Downtown Cary additions to a new COVID-19 testing sight in Cary, here are the most-read stories of the week.
1. Business Bits: Epic Games, Toyota, Breweries & More
2. Town Council Appropriates $20 Million for Priority Projects
In Thursday’s meeting, the Cary Town Council appropriated $20 million to Priority Projects. Learn more on where the money is from and where it will be spent in this overview of the meeting.
3. COVID Testing Site Now Open at WakeMed Soccer Park
January 12, 2022 marked the opening day of a new, no-appointment-needed testing site at Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park.
4. GiGi’s Playhouse & Moon Angel Sweets to Open at The Walker in Downtown Cary
Developers of The Walker in Downtown Cary have announced the additions of GiGi’s Playhouse & Moon Angel Sweets to their retail and commercial project. Here’s the full release.
5. Harold’s Blog: Meeting with Metro Mayors & Town Council
Catch the latest from the blog of Cary’s Mayor, Harold Weinbrect.
