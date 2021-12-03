Top 5 Stories of the Week: December 3, 2021

Cary, NC — It was a mixed bag of top-read stories this week from crime and construction to holiday events. To get you caught up, here’s a quick recap of the week’s biggest articles.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa (or all of them!), we put together a long list of events to consider adding to your seasonal celebrations in Cary.

Aiden Henry Bilyard, 19, of Cary, has been accused of “using chemical irritant against officers” and “smashing a window with a bat” during the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021. See the full released statement following his arrest from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The NC Chinese Lantern Festival, a local and regional tradition, has made its return to Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre for its 6th year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Take a look through the photos of this year’s displays which remain open through January 9, 2022.

From Phase 2 of Cary Downtown Park to new business, office and residential projects, take a look at photos of Cary’s newest construction progress.

A still-popular story on CaryCitizen is the November 18 announcement from Fenton, the 69-acre mixed-use project on track for a first-phase opening in April 2022. The project is approaching the 90% leased benchmark with the addition of four newcomer tenants — Vestique, Southern Tide, Archer Paper Goods and Club Pilates. See the full announcement.

