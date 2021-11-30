Cary Man Arrested in January 6 Investigation

Aiden Henry Bilyard, 19, of Cary, N.C., is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. He was arrested yesterday in Raleigh, N.C., and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of North Carolina later that day. He was released pending further court proceedings.

According to court documents, at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 6, Bilyard was among a crowd of rioters in the Lower West Terrace area of the Capitol. He was holding what appeared to be a large gold-colored canister. Video footage depicts him pointing the nozzle of the canister toward a line of uniformed law enforcement officers that was attempting to secure the building and activating the propellant, discharging an orange-colored liquid spray.

The chemical irritant is believed to have been “bear spray,” which rioters used in efforts to incapacitate officers. Later in the afternoon, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Bilyard is depicted in video footage in a group gathered in front of a large glass window of the Capitol building.

While there, he encouraged an individual who was striking the window with what appeared to be a small axe. Bilyard was handed a bat and used it to shatter the lower glass portion of the window. He then entered a Senate room through the broken window.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the ten months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.